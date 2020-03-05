Mines golfers set to open spring season

The South Dakota School of Mines men's and women's golf teams will start the spring 2020 season with two tournaments in Las Vegas, Nev.

First up for the Hardrockers will be the Minot Junior Golf Association Invitational tournament hosted by Minot State University. The tournament will be played at Aliante Golf Club in North Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday.

The second tournament is the Warrior Invitational hosted by Winona State University at Stallion Mountain Golf Club.

"The team is ready to go," said Hardrocker head coach Luke Wheeler. "They have been working hard in the offseason with the Trackman simulator and early morning workouts. Everyone is ready to be outside in nice weather."

The women's team will consist of senior Emily Schimbeno, juniors Larissa Pawlowski and Abby MaGee, sophomore Alexandra Rauert and freshman Jessalyn Shipp. Missing from this trip is senior Nicole Schrader, who is in Germany for academics.

"The women should be pretty competitive this spring," Wheeler said. "They are all mentally prepared for the week."

On the men's side, the 'Rockers will be led by senior Garet Hohn and sophomores Jake Francis, Bryce Howard, Lane Jensen, Roger Nakagawa, Alex Lesselyoung and Carson McDaniel.