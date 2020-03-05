Mines golfers set to open spring season

The South Dakota School of Mines men's and women's golf teams will start the spring 2020 season with two tournaments in Las Vegas, Nev.
First up for the Hardrockers will be the Minot Junior Golf Association Invitational tournament hosted by Minot State University. The tournament will be played at Aliante Golf Club in North Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday.
The second tournament is the Warrior Invitational hosted by Winona State University at Stallion Mountain Golf Club.
"The team is ready to go," said Hardrocker head coach Luke Wheeler. "They have been working hard in the offseason with the Trackman simulator and early morning workouts. Everyone is ready to be outside in nice weather."
The women's team will consist of senior Emily Schimbeno, juniors Larissa Pawlowski and Abby MaGee, sophomore Alexandra Rauert and freshman Jessalyn Shipp. Missing from this trip is senior Nicole Schrader, who is in Germany for academics.
"The women should be pretty competitive this spring," Wheeler said. "They are all mentally prepared for the week."
On the men's side, the 'Rockers will be led by senior Garet Hohn and sophomores Jake Francis, Bryce Howard, Lane Jensen, Roger Nakagawa, Alex Lesselyoung and Carson McDaniel.
"The men are going to surprise some people this year," Wheeler said. "I expect them to compete right out of the gate."
The Hardrockers will play in five regular-season tournaments plus the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships mid-April in Phoenix.
"We are all excited for the season to finally start and be playing in some nice weather," Wheeler said.
Rush get Auk, Brauer in pair of trades
The Rapid City Rush announced Thursday that defenseman Mark Auk has been acquired from the Orlando Solar Bears (through Toledo) in exchange for goaltender Alex Sakellaropoulos. Additionally, the team has acquired forward Bo Brauer from the Worcester Railers in exchange for cash considerations.
Auk was originally traded from the Toledo Walleye to the Orlando Solar Bears, but was immediately acquired by the Rush in exchange for Sakellaropoulos. The 6-foot, 190-pound blue-liner played in 30 games with the Walleye this season, with three goals and 10 points along with a +5 rating.
Brauer comes to the Rush in the midst of his second professional season. The 6-3, 210 pound forward had six goals, 10 assists and 16 points in 51 games with the Railers this season.
The Rush continue their eight-game home stand with a pair of matchups against the Utah Grizzlies Friday night and Saturday night, with both games beginning at 7:05 p.m.
Schulenberg named Sasquatch assistant general manager
The Spearfish Sasquatch of the Expedition League announced the hiring Thursday of Phillip Schulenberg as their new assistant general manager.
“I am excited to be a part of this great organization and to be involved with America's pastime. I can't wait to help this organization grow not only in 2020 but for years to come," said Schulenberg.
A native of Cherokee, Iowa, Schulenberg most recently worked at Community First Broadcasting in Spirit Lake, Iowa where he was a marketing specialist and certified radio marketing coordinator.
“I am thrilled to name Phillip as the Assistant General Manager of the Spearfish Sasquatch," said Eric Schmidt, Sasquatch owner/general manager. "He quickly rose to the top of a search filled with several high-quality applicants. Phillip is bringing his passion for baseball in addition to his impressive resume to Spearfish and I’m very excited for him to arrive and get started on working towards a big summer for the Spearfish Sasquatch.“
The Sasquatch and the Expedition League begin their third season on May 26.