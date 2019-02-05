South Dakota School of Mines junior Anna Haugen has been named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Week announced by the league office on Monday.
Haugen, a 5-foot-11-inch guard/forward from Fort Collin, Colorado, had an impressive defensive output this past weekend, helping the Hardrockers earn an RMAC split at the King Center as Mines challenged MSU Denver and Chadron State College.
In the two games, Haugen tallied 24 rebounds and three steals on the weekend for a great defensive effort. In Saturday's contest, Haugen had a season-high 17 rebounds in the 'Rocker win over the Eagles (60-45) and then also had a great effort the prior night hauling in seven boards.
“Myself and all of Hardrocker Nation are incredibly excited for Anna to be recognized by the RMAC as the Defensive Player of the Week,” said Mines coach Ryan Larsen. “Anna is a very talented defender and her defensive ability allows us as a team to do a lot of different things.
Haugen leads the 'Rockers with 125 rebounds so far this season and is averaging 8.3 per game. She is also the second-leading rebounder in the RMAC.
"As good of a defender as she is, Anna is an even better rebounder,” Larsen added. “Anna has an uncanny gift of knowing where the ball is going off the rim and then she has a tremendous work ethic to go gather rebounds. Congratulations to Anna on a well-deserved recognition.”