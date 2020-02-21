Mines hoops look to keep streaks going

The South Dakota School of Mines men's and women's basketball teams have won a combined 15 straight games. Those streaks will be tested this weekend as both teams are on the road at Colorado-Colorado Springs and Colorado School of Mines in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play.
It will be the final regular-season road swing for Mines as it closes Feb. 27 at home against rival Black Hills State University. A win or two by both teams could earn them a playoff position in the RMAC postseason tournament.
For the Mines women, winners of nine straight games, their last loss was Jan. 17, 77-75 in overtime to Colorado Mines. The Lady 'Rockers are 12-7 in league play — tied with BHSU for fifth place — and 14-9 overall.
"This is not a super long trip, just to Colorado, and I think we're ready for it," Mines women's coach Jeri Jacobson said.
Sophomore guard Ryan Weiss has been on a tear offensively, ranking in the top 5 in the RMAC in four different categories. She is currently second in the RMAC and leads her team in scoring with 17 points per game and third in field goal percentage, shooting 46.2 percent. Weiss is also first in 3-point percentage at 48 percent, making her the leader in the conference in 3-pointers made per game with a school-record 84 for the season.
Senior forward Anna Haugen leads the RMAC 9.8 per game, scoring 10.8 points a game. Haugen is also closing in on 1,000 points, needing just 25 more to reach that milestone.
Senior guard Sami Steffeck is scoring 9.2 points a game and continues to add to the school record for 3-pointers made all-time with 237.
UCCS has a 7-12 conference record and 8-17 overall record, which places them 12th in the conference. They are led by Abby Feickert, who averages 10.3 ppg., and 3.9 rpg.
The Orediggers are sitting second in conference standings at 15-4 and 18-6 overall. Denali Pinto leads the team, averaging 20.2 ppg., and 5.5 rpg. Courtney Stanton and Liz Holter also average double-figures, while Sammy Van Sickle averages 9.6 ppg.and 9.4 rpg.
Black Hills State is looking to secure a playoff position as well and will open the weekend Friday against Colorado Mines. The Orediggers earned a 64-53 win in Spearfish Jan. 18.
Racquel Wientjes continues to lead the team at 16.7 ppg., and 5.7 rpg. She is fourth in the RMAC for PPG, has the fourth best shooting percentage from the field (44%) and the second best at the free-throw line (89%). Morgan Ham averages 14.4 ppg., which is 11th in the RMAC, and 3.2 rpg., while Abby Switzer adds 6.5 ppg., and 4.8 rpg.
Men
The 'Rockers are on a six-game winning streak and are 12-7 in the conference (15-10 overall), sharing fourth place with Colorado Mesa.
Colorado School of Mines has a two-game advantage at third place with a 14-5 RMAC mark and Westminster College and UCCS are both a game back of SD Mines with an 11-8 record, tying them for sixth place, while New Mexico Highlands holds onto the No. 8 spot with a 10-9 conference mark. The top eight teams make the playoffs, set to begin March 3.
"We're believers now," Mines coach Eric Glenn said. "We've gone two years now with this, where we just really focus on our process and the things that we can control. It starts on the defensive end for us and rebounding. When we are able to control those two things, a lot of great things can happen for us."
The Hardrockers are 15-10 overall and averaging 76.9 points per game and allowing 68.2 points per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from 3-point range
Allec Williams, the RMAC Offensive Player of the Week this past week, leads the Hardrockers at 16.7 points per game, followed by Mitchell Sueker at 14 points per game and Logan Elers at 11 points per game. Sueker leads the team in rebounds (134, 5.4 per game) while Williams leads the team in assists (85) and steals (43).
UCCS is 15-9 overall, 11-8 in conference play. The Mountain Lions are led by Padiet Wang, who averages 16.2 points a game, along with 5.3 rpg. and 4.3 apg. Blend Avdili is averaging 14.4 ppg.
The Orediggers have an 18-8 overall record and have five players averaging double-digits. Mason Baker paves the way, with 16.9 ppg., and Brendan Sullivan with 13.2 ppg., and 5.6 rpg.
Black Hills State, winners of 16 of its last 17 games, is currently tied for first place in the league with Dixie State at 16-3, and has already clinched a spot in the league playoffs.
Three Yellow Jackets — Joel Scott, Trey Whitley and Tyler Oliver — lead the way for the team, all averaging double-figures. Scott has the second best accuracy in the RMAC, shooting 60 percent from the field. His 17.6 scoring average is fourth best.
Whitley is averaging 15.3 points a game, while Oliver leads the team in rebounding, averaging about 7.4 rpg., which is second most in the conference. Oliver is also scoring 13.9 points a game and 3.5 assists per contest.
Also for the Yellow Jackets, Stefan Desnica is scoring 10.4 points a game.