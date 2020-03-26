Mines' Keeble named to RMAC academic first team

South Dakota Mines junior pole vaulter Erica Keeble was named to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All-Academic First Team, while 21 other Hardrockers earned a spot on the RMAC Honor Roll list announced Thursday.
The RMAC First Team All-Academic selections were voted on by the conference's sports information directors. To be eligible for consideration, a student-athlete must carry a 3.30 cumulative grade point average and must have been an active student at the institution for at least two consecutive semesters or three consecutive quarters.
Keeble, a junior majoring in computer science with a mathematics minor, earned her second-straight first team honor with a 3.77 GPA. During the indoor season she won the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor women's pole vault after clearing a height of 13-feet, 7 ¼ inches. That height broke the meet and facility records (held at UCCS) as well as set a new personal best and Mines school record. She also earned All-Region honors with the best mark.
"Erica is an exceptional scholar-athlete and it's great to see her continue to be recognized at the conference level," said Hardrocker track and field head coach Steve Johnson. "For her to excel in such competitive conference like the RMAC as well as excel in the class room is extraordinary. Our program is glad to have her."
To be named to the RMAC Honor Roll list, student-athlete must also carry a 3.30 cumulative grade point average and must have been an active student at the institution for at least two consecutive semesters or three consecutive quarters, but not named to the RMAC All-Academic First Team.
"Making the RMAC Honor Roll is quite an accomplishment, but having 21 Hardrockers earn these accolades really says a lot about the type of scholar-athlete we have in our program and at the institution," Johnson added. "Congrats to each and everyone of them."
Named to the honor role team from Mines were: Mark Boden, Soph., 3.293 Mechanical Engineering; Tel Bostwick, Soph., 3.449, Mining Engineering; Conner Christenson, Soph., 3.906 Mechanical Engineering; Ben Colvin, Jr. 3.695 Mechanical Engineering; Korder Cropsey, Sr., 3.791, Civil Engineering; MacAuley Haag, So., 3.377, Undeclared; Joel Haas, Jr., 3.841, Civil Engineering; Austin Hammer, Jr., 3.518, Metallurgical Engineering; Travis Kleinsasser, So., 3.696, Mechanical Engineering; Ryan Moen, So., 3.732, Chemical Engineering; Darren Nissen, Sr., 3.486, Mechanical Engineering; Kevin Ptak, Sr., 4.0 Electrical Engineering; Westley Siebdrath, Sr., 3.398, Civil and Environmental Engineering; Chase Wood, Sr., 3.425, Chemical Engineering.
Julianne Thomsen of Custer led the way for 10 Chadron State College athletes on the honor role. Also named to the team are Celeste Cardona, Sydney Settles, Madison Watson, Emma Willadsen, Grant Edgecombe, Chancy Hunt, Joss Linse, Harley Rhoades and Brock Voth.
