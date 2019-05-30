South Dakota School of Mines head women's basketball coach Ryan Larsen is moving up to the Division I level.
Larsen resigned Thursday at Mines after six seasons to be an assistant for first-year University of Wyoming head coach Gerald Mattinson.
Larsen finished his stint at South Dakota Mines with a 73-87 overall record and two appearances in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference post-season women’s basketball tournament.
“We are sorry to see Coach Larsen go, but I am happy for him and wish him all the best in Laramie,” said South Dakota Mines Athletics Director Joel Lueken. “Ryan is a great coach and I have no doubt he will be an asset to the Cowgirls.”
Larsen declined to comment but said on Twitter that he enjoyed his time at South Dakota Mines.
"It’s been a great 6 years! From the bottom of my heart thanks to every lady that put on the @LadyHardrockers uniform when I was here! Thanks to the special people in the @SDMINESROCKERS athletics department. Huge thanks to the coaches that I worked with! Time to keep moving on!"
You have free articles remaining.
Larsen became the head coach of the Hardrockers after serving five years in Vermillion as the assistant women's basketball coach at the University of South Dakota, where he was the recruiting coordinator, scouting director, position coach for guards and posts, assisted the head coach with scheduling games and coordinated several off-season camps for the program. Larsen also aided the Coyotes in the institution's transfer from NCAA Division II to Division I status.
Prior to arriving at USD, Larsen was a member of the Augustana College men's basketball staff from 2002-07. Along with his coaching duties, Larsen was also the recruiting coordinator for three seasons. During that time he recruited three high school student-athletes who earned player of the year honors from their respective states. From 1999-2002 Larsen was at Minnesota State University-Moorhead. Larsen graduated from MSU-Moorhead, earning his bachelor's degree in 2002. He obtained his master's degree from Augustana in 2004.
Wyoming is a member of the Mountain West Conference. Mattinson is entering his first season as Wyoming’s women’s basketball head coach after serving as an assistant for Joe Legerski, who retired after this past season after 16 seasons..
The Cowgirls finished 25-9 in 2018-2019, falling to Arizona 75-47 in the quarterfinals of the Women's National Invitation Tournament.
Wyoming won the WNIT in 2007.