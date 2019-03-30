The South Dakota School of Mines football team went into the 2019 spring season on the flip side from a year ago.
A majority of the veteran players coming back last season were on offense. This season, the majority of the vets are on the defensive side of the football.
Mines just went over the halfway point of the spring with its eighth practice (out of 15) and second Saturday.
This spring is all about filling shoes — big shoes. Huge graduating losses for the Hardrockers include Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference First Team performers, quarterback Jake Sullivan and wide receiver Dexter Manley, along with all-conference players, running back Connor Silveria and center Robert Schrock, along with running back Kevin Thompson.
Sullivan, who is playing professionally in Germany, left the Hardrockers with 17 school records. Mines coach Zach Tinker said they have been busy this spring evaluating the five quarterbacks vying for the top spot.
"Today was one of their better days as a whole group," he said. "Without Jake around, everybody is going to look around and say, 'Who is the star?'
"What we have had is some of them have had a good day, the other guys have had a bad day. It has gone back and forth. Today, no one had a bad day. That's a positive."
Quarterbacks competing for the top spot are junior Thomas Creese, redshirt sophomores Spencer Zur and Nick Zell, sophomore Toby Smith and redshirt freshman McCoy Bila.
Creese was 9-of-12 passing last season for 74 yards and one touchdown.
Also expected to be in the fold this fall is true freshman Orlando Westbrook-Sanchez.
"I don't decide the quarterback, the players decide who plays," Tinker said. "It's been pretty clear so far, so I am excited to see those guys continue to grow."
Silveria set a NCAA Division II single game rushing record with 425 yards against Adams State. As a team, the Hardrockers ran for 2,250 yards.
Taking snaps at running back this spring include junior Korder Cropsey (182 yards, one TD last season), redshirt sophomore Zach Hoopman (193 yards, four TDs) and redshirt freshmen Caleb Roth and Fernando Chavez and senior Jermaine Williams, who has spent most of his career at Mines at wide receiver.
"This running back group is really blue collar. I think this group has been the fastest improving group. It doesn't look like the backs we have had before. But their improvement has been there," Tinker said. "Even today they finished with two gritty runs down in the red zone. Just two weeks ago there was no way they could have made the plays they made today."
Tinker said that their plan this spring is to ramp things up through the week so they can play some live football on Saturdays, more of a game-day, competitive situation.
As Tinker and the Hardrockers like to say, they are playing to raise their "juice level," which he said was a little low Thursday morning.
"We just didn't have it and it was mostly the coaches. I was exhausted, and it was bad. I did a bad job. But then we came back today and we were really sharp. It was awesome," he said.
That juice level needs to be consistent on all facets of the game, and Tinker said one of their main goals of the spring is the ability and consistency of maintaining the energy level.
"Anyone can be good for a day," he said. "Only really great players have the grit, ones who are not feeling like they are a full 10 that day but can still give you their best version of themselves, which is the consistent energy level, being able to take instruction and consistency improves. Whatever the fundamentals you are working on, you want to see it carry over."
Saturday, one of the things Tinker said he noticed was their interior defensive players were better than they had been in the previous days of finishing plays in the middle of the field.
"Our linebackers, who are pretty good, were better today in tackling the ball carrier and sending him the other direction, which is important," he said.
The Mines coaching staff basically has all of its system in, so now Tinker said they are just concentrating on getting better.
"Now you're at the point of not practicing to get it right, but you're practicing to where you can't get it wrong," he said.