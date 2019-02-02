Fast starts aren’t always easy to maintain. That was certainly the case for the South Dakota School of Mines men’s basketball team Saturday afternoon against Chadron State College.
The Hardrockers, though, caught their second wind in the second half and rolled to an 80-59 victory Saturday at the King Center.
Led by a red-hot start by redshirt freshman Mitchell Sueker, the Hardrockers raced out to a 20-4 lead midway through the first half, but saw the athletic Eagles chip away and cut the lead to seven by halftime and to four with 14 minutes to play.
But Mines regained its focus and dominated the game down the stretch on a 20-3 run to win its second straight contest for the first time since the season-opening weekend. The ‘Rockers are now 7-8 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and 10-13 overall.
Earlier in the day, the South Dakota School of Mines women toppled Chadron State 60-45.
Sueker, meanwhile, is establishing himself as the go-to scorer for the Hardrocker men in just his first season, as he finished with a career-high 32 points, 18 in the first half
“We just play really well together,” Sueker said. “I think our guys just love playing for each other and getting excited when somebody else makes a good play. That makes it really easy to play well.”
The Hardrockers followed up Friday night’s thrilling 70-67 overtime win over MSU-Denver, with not only a solid performance against Chadron State, but a hot start.
“That just shows the character of our guys,” Mines coach Eric Glenn said. “They never cease to amaze me in the way that they can step up. This whole season has been like that for them, from the beginning.”
Glenn also said it’s a fact that the Hardrockers continue to improve.
“Our team gets better, whether it is from game-to-game, or practice-to-practice,” he said. “At this time of the year that is huge, because at this time of the year, it is tough to get better.”
Sueker scored 12 of the team’s first 20 points in that opening run, and then scored six of eight after the Eagles had cut the lead to four six minutes into the second half.
The 6-foot-8 guard/forward’s previous career high was 23 points earlier in the season and he was coming off a 22-point effort Friday night against MSU-Denver.
“The guys are having confidence in me allows me to step up and make plays,” he said. “I thank my teammates for getting me in good positions to score.”
Glenn said that Sueker’s improvement on the court is not just on the offensive end, but on the boards and on defense.
“He is just a freshman, and you are just going to see things like this happen. Where his potential is, I have no idea, because he is so talented,” Glenn said. “He is also doing some other things pretty darn well, other than his scoring. He was a monster on the boards both nights, and his defense has come along leaps and bounds over the last couple of weeks. He is starting to become a complete player, and that just helps his offense now.”
The Hardrockers did just about everything well Saturday, shooting 53 percent from the field (28-of-53), hitting 86 percent from the free-throw line (19-of-22) and out-rebounding the Eagles 35-28. Mines also finished with 17 assists and nine turnovers.
Logan Elers finished with 16 points, four rebounds and five assists for the Rockers, who had now won three of their last four in the league and are in ninth place in the standings (the top eight advance to postseason tourney).
“Our goal every year is to make the conference playoffs. We’re just trying to piece as many wins that we can to make that goal happen,” Sueker said.
Jeremy Ruffin led Chadron State, 8-7 in the RMAC and 10-11 overall, with 19 points. Michael Sparks scored 12 and Jacob Jefferson added 10.
Mines is at New Mexico Highlands and CSU-Pueblo next weekend, while Chadron State is at Colorado Mines and Colorado-Colorado Springs.
Lady Hardrockers battle back to beat Lady Eagles
It was a bounce back for the South Dakota School of Mines women’s basketball team in more ways than one Saturday.
The Hardrockers rebounded from a tough 70-38 loss to MSU-Denver Friday night, and did so again within the game against Chadron State.
Both teams struggled offensively as Mines led 22-20 at halftime.
Action picked up significantly in the second half, with the Hardrockers taking a seven-point lead on a three-point play by senior Taylor Molstad and the ‘Rockers leading by nine heading into the fourth.
Mines got some breathing room by scoring the quarter’s first nine points on 3-pointers by Sami Steffeck and Michaela Shaklee, who also hit a pair of free throws in that run.
A 24-6 run put the Hardrockers up 49-33 and they led by as much as 20 before the Eagles hit a couple of shots late to close the gap.
Molstad said they pulled themselves together at halftime in the locker room after some struggles in the first half.
“We’ve had a tendency of having bad second halves, so we said we were going to put our best energy out there and give it all that we have,” she said.
Mines coach Ryan Larsen said that the way it was going offensively in the first half, he told the team at halftime that there was no way they were going to win the game 44-40. They had to get some things going offensively.
“We kind of set the game back some offensively in the first half, both teams,” he said. “But you might start calling me Jim Boeheim Junior the way we ran that zone in the second half. We were phenomenal in the zone. We made a bunch of different slides that we normally make in that zone. We made those adjustments at shoot-around today. We really picked up on it nicely. We had them befuddled.”
Larsen said that for the first time in a long time, he thought they felt comfortable offensively.
“We were able to move the ball and find our scoring opportunities and get some easy baskets,” he said. “I hope we can stay in our comfort zone offensively. That was nice to see in the second half.”
Molstad led the Hardrockers with 15 points, including 12 in the second half. She was 8-of-11 from the free-throw line.
“We were finally getting to our screens and finding our open people and just knocking down shots, and that just really gets your confidence going,” Molstad said. “That helped a lot to get our offense moving.”
Larsen added that once they got some separation, they were doing a good job of getting to the free-throw line, although they shot just 59 percent (17-of-29).
“We are a much better free-throw shooting team that we shot tonight, but that was an emphasis for us to get to the line,” he said. “Opponents are averaging just under 20 free throws a game against them, so we wanted to get to the line. Good job by the ladies there.”
Steffeck finished with 14 points, hitting 4-of-8 3-pointers, while Shaklee scored nine and Molly MCabe eight points. Anna Haugen scored just six points, but she grabbed a game-high 17 rebounds.
Jessica Harvey led Chadron State, 3-12, 4-19, with 11 points.
Molstad said they would have preferred to go 2-0 on the weekend, but 1-1 after a Friday loss was still their goal.
“It is always good to go 1-1 if we don’t win our first one,” she said. “If we don’t play well we want to come back. Coach gave us three objectives: energy, effort and execution. I really think that put us together today.”
Mines is at New Mexico Highlands and CSU-Pueblo next weekend, while Chadron State is at Colorado Mines and Colorado-Colorado Springs.