Mines men D-up to thump ThunderWolves

"I just appreciate what we are doing. With all of the good players, we don't really know what we are gong to do each night," Elers said. "I had the advantage tonight and my teammates went to me, but it can be any night where Mitch can go off or Allec, or any of our shooters. I was fortunate that it was my night and the ball was falling."

Glenn said it is just a matter of Elers and his frame seeing it all of the way through.

"We knew he was going to get going eventually, so it was a matter of just feeding him,' he said.

Sueker finished with 15 points and Williams 14 as the Hardrockers shot 50 percent from the field and from the 3-point arc in the second half.

Davis Simental led Pueblo, 7-9 in the RMAC and 10-13 overall, with 12 points. The ThunderWolves shot just 34 percent from the field, including 3-of-21 from beyond the arc and 0-of-9 in the second half.

Winners of seven of their last nine games, the Hardrockers look to keep the momentum going down the stretch as they hope to earn a conference playoffs berth. They went into this weekend in eighth place — eight teams move on to the playoffs.