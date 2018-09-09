South Dakota School of Mines men's soccer fell to College of Idaho in overtime in the Rocky Mountain College Tournament Sunday 2-1.
The scoring was started by the Hardrockers in the 12th minute when Ian DeBois put a penalty kick into the back of the net.
College of Idaho responded six minutes later when Ansel Brayton put a ball by Mines goaltender Kyle Daledovich on an assist from Andrew Lauritzen. In the second half, no one could find the back of the net for either team.
Three minutes into extra time Bekir Cinac scored on an assist from Brayton, and the Hardrockers couldn't score for the remainder of the contest.
Mines drops to 1-3 on the season and begins Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play Friday against Colorado School of Mines at Sioux Park. That game will begin at 6 p.m.