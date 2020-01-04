Mines men get going with 3rd straight win

The Hardrockers had a big night in the paint, with a 42-18 advantage over the Mountaineers.

"We have good post players," Glenn said. "Obviously Mitch stepped up and did a great job down there, as well as Logan. I don't know if they had a great games; they had good games. Logan is 8-of-15 (shooting), and honestly I'd like to see him 10 or 11-of-15. He had the opportunities. Overall, we did what we wanted to do. We wanted to establish the paint and we were able to do that."

Williams said he felt good this weekend and his teammates just gave him the ball in the spots for him to score.

And the Hardrockers are starting to jell at the right time.

"Early in the season we were kind of slow and kind of patchy," Williams said. "We'd have spurts where we'd play well and spurts where we just weren't in tune with each other. Now, it's like all coming together at the right time.

"I think we're just playing at a good pace. Before we were a little stagnant, there wasn't a lot of ball movement. Now were moving with the ball a whole lot. Everybody is touching the ball and that makes us really hard to guard."