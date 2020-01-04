Mines men get going with 3rd straight win

The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball has relied on its 3-point shooting for much of the season, with a couple of players hitting over half of their long-range shots.
That wasn't the case Saturday night and the Hardrockers still won handily, beating Western Colorado 71-55 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play at the King Center.
Mines led all of the way and by as much as 24 points in the second half before cruising to the win, its third straight of the season. The Hardrockers are now 3-4 in league play and 6-7 overall.
"These back to back games are grinders. It is hard on every team. I give our guys a lot of credit," Mines coach Eric Glenn said. "I thought for the most part we were pretty consistent throughout the game. It was unfortunate we were bad shooting the 3 tonight, but we were able to do a lot of other things."
Glenn said it was good to see a more consistent attack rather than them relying on the 3-pointer. Mines was just 2-of-11 from beyond the arc.
Allec Williams led the way with 19 points, while big men Logan Elers and Mitchell Sueker added 16 each, with Damani Hayes chipping in with with 15 points and eight rebounds.
"Allec had a great game and was able to get to the rim. We have two of our top shooters who didn't score and we still get 71 points," Glenn said. "Damani had a breakout game on the boards and he was active and did what he does best. That's great to see."
The Hardrockers had a big night in the paint, with a 42-18 advantage over the Mountaineers.
"We have good post players," Glenn said. "Obviously Mitch stepped up and did a great job down there, as well as Logan. I don't know if they had a great games; they had good games. Logan is 8-of-15 (shooting), and honestly I'd like to see him 10 or 11-of-15. He had the opportunities. Overall, we did what we wanted to do. We wanted to establish the paint and we were able to do that."
Williams said he felt good this weekend and his teammates just gave him the ball in the spots for him to score.
And the Hardrockers are starting to jell at the right time.
"Early in the season we were kind of slow and kind of patchy," Williams said. "We'd have spurts where we'd play well and spurts where we just weren't in tune with each other. Now, it's like all coming together at the right time.
"I think we're just playing at a good pace. Before we were a little stagnant, there wasn't a lot of ball movement. Now were moving with the ball a whole lot. Everybody is touching the ball and that makes us really hard to guard."
A 3-pointer by Sueker and two baskets down low by Elers out the Hardrockers up 27-15 and four straight free throws by Hayes gave them a 33-20 advantage with 3:21 left in the half. Two late baskets by Williams put Mines up 39-24 at halftime.
It was more of the same for the Hardrockers in the second half as they built a 64-40 lead on a Williams layup with 10 minutes remaining.
Before this weekend, Mines had lost seven games by an average of 4.1 points per game. They were getting close, Glenn said.
"We knew we had been playing good basketball," he said. "The scores have shown that and we've shown that we are a competitive team. But we want to take that next step. We don't want to sit in that realm of, 'Hey, they're a competitive team.' We want to be a team that they say, 'We have to be ready to go, because this is a team that can beat you.' I think we are starting to establish that now."
Jackson Ehrlin and Will Willis led Western, 2-5 and 5-8, with 13 points each.
The Hardrockers will look to keep the momentum going next weekend at Regis University and Colorado Christian.
"When you are only taking half of the league to the playoffs, you have to string some wins together," Glenn said. "This is a good stretch for us. We're happy to be in this position; we're not satisfied, but we're happy."