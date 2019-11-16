The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team earned a big win Saturday night defeating the Augustana University Vikings, 76-71, during the second night of the East-West Challenge at the Young Center in Spearfish.
The score was tied nine times and there were 12 lead changes throughout the night. Mines held the advantage for a majority of the night and had to hold off a Vikings surge down the stretch to moved to 2-2 on the season.
The Vikings led for just under three minutes of the game and held the lead just twice in the second half. Augustana took a 58-57 lead with 9:38 remaining in the game. However, on the ensuing Mines possession, Troy Brady sank a 3-point basket to give the Hardrockers the lead back.
After the Hardrockers built a 68-62 lead, the Vikings utilized a 9-2 run to take a 71-70 edge. However, Mines again answered back with a long-range shot from Brady for a 73-71 lead with 1:08 on the clock. He was fouled and completed the four-point play to go up 74-71.
The Mines defense held the Vikings scoreless the rest of the way for the win.
The Vikings shot 44.1 percent from the field on 26-of-59 shot attempts but were just 26.9 percent from 3-point range. The Hardrockers shot 50 percent from the field on 27-of-54 shot attempts.
Allec Williams paced the 'Rockers with 21 points, four rebounds, seven assists and a steal. He was 5-of-8 from behind the arc. Brady was 4-of-7 from downtown and finished with 17 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal. Logan Elers contributed with nine points and Mitchell Sueker and Wilfred Dickson each posted eight points.
Saturday marked the first win over Augustana in the NCAA Division II era and just the seventh overall (7-13).
The Hardrockers return to action Friday at Nebraska-Kearney.
Northern rallies past BHSU men in overtime
Northern State University came away with another victory to win the East-West Challenge, stopping Black Hills State University 83-81 in overtime Saturday night.
The Wolves, who beat South Dakota School of Mines Friday night 69-63, came back from seven points down late to force overtime, and then outscored the Yellow Jackets 14-12 in overtime for the win.
With the win, Northern, ranked 15th in the country, moved to 2-2. The loss dropped BHSU to 1-3 on the season.
As was the case Friday night in the Yellow Jackets one-point loss to Augustana, Black Hills State led for much of the second half, only to see things fall apart down the stretch.
BHSU led 36-31 halftime lead, but Northern regained he lead at 54-52 with 9:31 to play in regulation before the Yellow Jackets appeared to take control.
You have free articles remaining.
A 3-pointer by Trey Whitley put the Jackets up by four and a three-point play by Antonio Capley put Black Hills up 63-57 with 5:23 remaining. But baskets by Parker Fox, Mason Stark and Tommy Chatman cut the lead to one.
Stark hit two free throws with 13 seconds remaining in the second half to tie the game at 69-69. BHSU had a chance to win it, but Whitley's 3-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark.
Northern scored first but Black Hills State led 74-73 on two free throws by Joel Scott with three minutes remaining. The Wolves came back and led by one, adding two free throws each by Andrew Kallman and Gabe King with 13 seconds left to go up 83-78.
Tyler Oliver hit a layup with seven seconds remaining, but Stark answered with two free throws. Oilver hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to close the scoring.
Stark led the Wolves with 21 points, while Parker Fox added 18 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Belka scored 11 for Northern, followed by Kallman and King with 10 each.
Northern was 20-of-24 from the free-throw line to 13-of-19 for the Jackets.
Whitley and Oliver both scored 19 points for BHSU, followed by Scott with 18 and Stefan Desnica with 12.
Black Hills State returns to action Nov. 26 by opening Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play, hosting rival South Dakota School of Mines.
Mines women edged out by MSU-Billings
The South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team rallied from nine points down at halftime, and led late in the second half before falling to Montana State-Billings 58-57 Saturday night in Billings, Mont.
The Hardrockers took a four point-advantage at the 4:15 mark of the fourth quarter after a 3-pointer from Ryan Weis. MSUB would rally from there, hitting a layup with 3:08 to play and hitting one of two free throws. A fast-break layup at the 2:03 mark gave the home team a one-point edge and the eventual outcome of the game.
The Hardrockers trailed by three after the first quarter, 17-14, and then went into halftime behind by nine, 31-22. The 'Rockers outscored MSU-Billings, 17-12, in the third quarter and 18-15 in the fourth.
Mines converted 23-of-59 from the field to shoot 39 percent on the night, including 7-of-21 from 3-point range. The Yellowjackets were 20-of-59 from the field to shoot 33.9 percent.
Weis had a big night with 19 points (four 3-pointers), six rebounds and two assists. Anna Haugen had a double-double, with 17 points and 11 rebounds. She added three assists and two steals. Naomi Hidalgo contributed with nine points while Sami Steffeck and Anna Combalia both had five assists.
Mines, 1-1, hosts Wayne State College Thursday at 5:30 p.m.