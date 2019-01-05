South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball held off Western State-Colorado Saturday night on the road 84-79.
The Hardrockers led 50-44 at halftime, and although the Mountaineers outscored Mines 35-34 in the second half, it still held on for the win.
The Hardrockers were led by Alec Williams who had 31 points. Troy Brady added 19, Damani Hayes and Logan Ellers kicked in 10.
Western State-Colorado got 32 points from Cole Sienknecht and 16 from Brady Subart. Quincy Harding also added 10.
Mines finished 26-of-50 from the field for 52 percent while the Mountaineers shot 27-of-61 for 44.3 percent.
The Hardrockers (6-9 overall, 3-4 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference) will host Regis Friday.
COLORADO MESA 76, BLACK HILLS STATE 71: The Yellow Jackets fell to Colorado Mesa, 76-71, for their first conference loss, on Saturday night.
Fraser Malcolm led the Yellow Jackets with 20 points, followed by Tyler Oliver with 15. Stefan Desnica brought down six boards to lead BHSU.
Leading the Mavericks was Connor Nichols with 37 points and seven rebounds. Behind him was Tommy Nuno with 14 points.
Colorado Mesa shot 52.6 percent (30-for-57) from the floor, while BHSU shot 43.3 percent (26-for-60) from the field. The Yellow Jackets were 9-for-31 (29.0 percent) from behind the arc, while the Mavericks were 3-for-14 (21.4 percent). Black Hills State outrebounded Colorado Mesa 32-28.
The Yellow Jackets (7-4 overall, 6-1 RMAC) will next take on Colorado Christian and Regis at home on January 11 and 12.
Women's basketball
COLORADO MESA 72, COLORADO MESA 48: Black Hills State concluded the weekend with their second loss of the season, after falling to Colorado Mesa.
Morgan Ham led BHSU (9-2, 5-2 RMAC) with 11 points, while Raquel Wientjes followed with nine. Katie Messler recorded seven rebounds to lead BHSU
Jaylyn Duran led the Mavericks with 31 points, making nine three-pointers. Karina Brandon followed with 11 points, while Kelsey Siemons had eight. Sydni Brandon brought down nine boards to lead the Mavericks.
Colorado Mesa shot 49.1 percent (28-for-57) from the floor, while BHSU shot 36.7 percent (18-49 from the field. The Mavericks were 14-for-27 (51.9 percent) beyond the arc, while the Yellow Jackets were 6-for-16 (37.5 percent). Colorado Mesa won the rebounding battle, 34-30.
The Yellow Jackets, will be back in action to take on Colorado Christian and Regis on January 11 and 12. Game time is set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday against the Cougars, and 4 p.m. on Saturday against the Rangers
WESTERN STATE-COLORADO 60, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES 49: A big fourth quarter lifted the Mountaineers over the Hardrockers.
Western State-Colorado ended the first quarter leading 27-21 and 34-27 at halftime. Mines cut the lead to 46-43 at the end of the third quarter, but the Mountaineers outscored the Hardrockers 14-6 in the fourth.
Mines was led by Taylor Molstad and Molly McCabe who both had 11 and Cooper Courtney who had 10. Katie Dalton led Western State-Colorado with 13, Samantha Coleman had 12 and Taytem Coleman had 10.
The Hardrockers went 18-of-52 from the field for 34.6 percent while the Mountaineers went 16-of-39 for 41 percent.
Mines, (4-7, 1-6 RMAC) will host Regis Friday.