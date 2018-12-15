The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team pulled off a big overtime victory over the Fort Lewis College Skyhawks, 76-67, Saturday night during a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup in Durango, Colorado.
It was the first time the Hardrockers have defeated the Skyhawks since joining the RMAC three years ago. It was also only the third loss the Skyhawks have suffered on FLC's home floor in the the last 53 games played at that location.
The Skyhawks led, 31-23, at the end of the first half and maintained an eight-point edge early in the second period. But the Hardrockers chipped away at the deficit and with just under 11 minutes remaining in regulation was able to take their first lead of the game, 46-45, on a jumper from Troy Brady.
The Skyhawks regained the advantage and led by as much as five points, only to see the 'Rockers rally back and regain the edge with 2:08 to go on a Allec Williams steal and break-away dunk.
The Hardrockers, 2-2, 4-7, took the momentum early when Williams recorded another steal and found a trailing Mitch Sueker to deliver the ball to for a fastbreak dunk at the 3:54 mark as Mines went up, 66-64. FLC knotted the game on their possession with two free throws from Otas Iyekekpolor.
The 'Rockers got clutch jump shots from Logan Elers and Troy Brady while the SD Mines defense stiffened. Sueker provided a pair of free throws and the overtime scoring was capped off by a Damani Hayes dunk with 17 seconds remaining to provide the nail in the coffin.
SD Mines finished the RMAC bout shooting 31-58 in the game for 64 percent (three from behind the arch).
Elers led the way for the Hardrockers with 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Brady posted 15 points, had four assists, two steals and one rebound. Hayes cashed in for 12 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Mines is at Adams State tonight.
Black Hills State women roll past Adams State
A first half double-double by Tyler Oliver, and 20 points from Stefan Desnica led the way, as the Black Hills State University men's basketball team took down Adams State University, 85-69, Saturday night in Alamosa, Colorado.
Oliver finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists for the Yellow Jackets (5-3, 4-0 RMAC). Desnica had a career- and game-high 20 points and added eight boards. Connor O'Hearn recorded 14 points and four assists, while Dez Stoudamire added 13 points. BHSU shot at least 50.0 percent from the field, and made double digit 3-pointers, for the third consecutive game.
The Yellow Jackets used a 12-0 run and led 40-25 at the break. Oliver had 12 points and 10 boards after 20 minutes of play.
Adams State clawed back in the second half, drawing to within six, 49-43, with 14:18 left in the game, but BHSU immediately responded, with Stoudamire nailing a pair of 3-pointers to put the lead back to double digits. The Yellow Jackets were able to extend their lead out to as many as 23.
BHSU shot 56.1 percent from the field (32-for-57), while ASU was 42.4 percent from the floor (28-for-66). The Yellow Jackets were 11-for-22 (50.0 percent) from beyond the arc.
Black Hills State is at Fort Lewis today.
Four Yellow Jackets scored in double figures, as the Black Hills State University women's basketball team rolled to a 76-51 victory over Adams State University Saturday night in Alamosa, Colorado.
Lyndzi Rich led the way for the Yellow Jackets (7-1, 3-1 RMAC), scoring 19 points. Racquel Wientjes had 16 points, Morgan Ham added 14 points, and Julia Seamans recorded 11 points.
The Grizzlies (1-5, 1-3 RMAC) jumped out to a 5-2 lead, but BHSU responded with a 20-0 run to lead, 22-5, at the end of the first quarter.
ASU outscored Black Hills State n the second (16-15) and third (20-17) quarters, but BHSU still led, 54-41, with one period to play.
With 6:39 to play, the Grizzlies cut the lead to nine, 58-49, but the Yellow Jackets remained in control, as back-to-back 3-pointers by Ashlee Beacom and Seamans quickly put the visitors back up by 15 points. The BHSU defense held ASU to just two points in the final 6:59.
BHSU will face Fort Lewis today in Durango, Colorado.
Fort Lewis pulls away to beat SD Mines women
The South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team kept within striking distance for three quarters, but fell Fort Lewis College 62-44 Saturday night during a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup in Durango, Colorado.
Leading 42-33, four consecutive 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter by Fort Lewis broke the game open.
Individually for Mines, Taylor Molstad paced her team with 12 points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist. Sami Steffek added eight points, and Melissa Johnstone contributed with seven markers.
Mines, 0-4, 2-5, is at Adams State today in Alamosa, Colorado.