The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team came up just short against the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference's second-best in the University of Colorado Colorado Springs, falling 79-78 Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Trailing by one point with 4.6 second left, the Hardrockers had one last buzzer-beater attempt from Mitchell Sueker but was just off the mark as the Mountain Lions held on for their 10th straight win.
Individually for the Hardrockers, Logan Elers had an outstanding performance leading all scorers with 21 points and came down with seven rebounds, had two assists and one steal. Sueker ended with 16 points, six rebounds, one steal and one assists while Allec Williams and Damani Hayes had 13 points each.
Mines women fall to Colorado Springs
The University of Colorado Colorado Springs women's basketball team hit its free throws down the stretch and hung on to beat the South Dakota School of Mines 57-45 Saturday night during a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Mines led by five early, but Colorado Springs took a slight 32-28 lead into the locker room at halftime and 45-38 advantage into the fourth.
The 'Rockers were led by Taylor Molstad with 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. Sami Steffek also contributed with 11 points, had four rebounds, four assists and four steals.
Colorado Mines slips past Black Hills State
The Black Hills State University men's basketball team fell to Colorado School of Mines, 78-67, on Saturday night in Golden, Colorado. The Yellow Jackets are now 6-5 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, and 7-8 overall.
Three players from Black Hills State reached double-figure scoring, led by Fraser Malcolm with 19 points and five rebounds. Dez Stoudamire totaled 14 points, while Tyler Oliver had 10. Antonio Capley also tallied five boards for the Yellow Jackets.
Mines, 11-0 and 14-3, led 34-30 at halftime.
BHSU women fall to Colorado Mines
The Black Hills State University women's basketball team fell to Colorado School of Mines, 67-55, on Saturday night in Golden, Colorado.
Julia Seamans led Black Hills State (10-5, 6-5 RMAC) with 13 points, while Morgan Ham had 11. Freshman Morgan Koepsell brought down seven boards to lead the Yellow Jackets.
Colorado School of Mines (10-6, 7-4 RMAC) opened the game with a 9-0 run and led 35-27 at the half and 44-39 heading into the fourth quarter.
For the Orediggers, Denali Pinto led the way with 22 points and 10 rebounds, while Nicole Archambeau had 13 points.