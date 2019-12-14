South Dakota Mines came back from a seven-point halftime deficit to down Adams State 72-69 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball action Saturday at Goodell Gymnasium in the King Center.
The Grizzlies sizzled from the floor, making 16 of 28 field goal attempts — a 57.1% shooting clip — to build a 38-31 lead after the opening 20 minutes. Mines found its range from beyond the 3-point arc, hitting 8 of 13 threes, to come back for the win.
Jack Fiddler led a balanced Hardrocker attack. He finished with a team-high 14 points. Allec Williams followed with 12 points and Logan Elers chipped in 11 for Mines, which had seven players score seven points or more.
Juwan Green hit 9 of 13 shots from the field on his way to scoring a game-high 24 points. He also dished out six assists. Kaelin Crane followed with 18 points and Szymon Walczak had 10 for the Grizzlies (3-7, 1-3 RMAC).
Mines (4-7, 1-4 RMAC) is off until Jan. 3-4 when the Hardrockers host Colorado Mesa and Western Colorado.
Black Hills St. downs Fort Lewis
Black Hills State built an eight-point lead by halftime and went on to knock off Fort Lewis, Colo., 81-70 in RMAC men’s basketball action Saturday at the Young Center in Spearfish.
The Skyhawks shot a cool 35.7% percent from the field over the first 20 minutes, as the Yellow Jackets built a 33-25 lead by halftime.
Joel Scott hit 10 of 15 field goal attempts on his way to scoring a game-high 25 points for Black Hills State. Tyler Culver scored 14 points and handed out five assists for BH, and Trey Whitley hit two 3-pointers on his way to scoring 10 points.
Riley Farris tossed in 24 points to lead Fort Lewis. Logan Hokason and Will Wittman scored 11 points each for the Skyhawks (8-2, 2-2 RMAC).
Black Hills State (5-5, 3-2 RMAC) returns to action on Friday when the Yellow Jackets host Dickinson State, N.D., in a non-conference game. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Young Center.
USD men run past Mayville State
VERMILLION —South Dakota got 21 points from Stanley Umude and a double-double from Tyler Hagedorn as part of a balanced effort in getting past Mayville State 96-60 Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
The Coyotes (9-3) improved to 8-0 all-time against the NAIA program from North Dakota. South Dakota put five in double figures for the second time in the last three games. In addition to Umude, USD got 16 points each from Hagedorn and Tyler Peterson, 13 from Cody Kelley and 11 off the bench from Ty Chisom.
South Dakota led from start to finish and was never threatened. Umude was 8 of 11 with 17 points before halftime and the Coyotes took a 51-30 lead into the break. USD shot 54 percent in the first half and just over 50 percent for the game. The Comets finished at 39 percent.
Mayville State got 12 points from big man Max Cooper on 6-of-8 shooting and 10 from guard Rene Melendez. Simon Ramirez, the Comets’ leading scorer this season, had just three points. His 3-pointer with 6:14 to go was Mayville State’s first of the game. The Comets finished 3-of-12 from three-point range.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Hardrockers rout Grizzlies
South Dakota Mines jumped out to a 20-point first quarter lead and sailed to a 75-45 win over Adams State in RMAC women’s basketball action Saturday at Goodell Gymnasium.
The Hardrockers hit a healthy 11 of 18 field goal attempts — a 61.1% shooting rate — during the first quarter of play, while holding the Grizzlies to 3 of 15 shooting.
Anna Haugen made 5 of 6 shots from the floor and 11 of 13 from the free throw line on her way to scoring a game-high 21 points. She also grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds. Molly McCabe followed with 12 points and six rebounds. Ryan Weiss chipped in 11 points.
Zakiya Beckles scored 17 points and Marshall Hollins had 16 to lead Adams State (1-9, 1-3 RMAC).
Mines (3-5, 2-3 RMAC) is back in action on Thursday when the Hardrockers host Presentation College. The game is slated for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff.
Yellow Jackets complete weekend sweep
Black Hills State knocked Fort Lewis College from the ranks of the RMAC’s unbeaten teams as the Yellow Jackets downed the Skyhawks 74-66 on Saturday at the Young Center in Spearfish.
A quick start and balanced scoring were keys to Black Hills State beating Fort Lewis.
The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 23-13 lead after the first quarter and built their lead to 42-31 at the half.
Morgan Ham and Danica Kocer led Black Hills State in scoring. Ham tossed in 18 points and Kocer had 16. Racquel Wientjes scored 13 points and Abby Switzer had 10 for the Yellow Jackets.
Jordan Vasquez led Fort Lewis with 13 points. Sydney Candelaria had 12 and Jordan Carter 11 for the Skyhawks (7-2, 3-1 RMAC).
Black Hills State (6-4, 3-2 RMAC) is idle until Jan. 3-4 when the Yellow Jackets host Western Colorado and Colorado Mesa.
SDSU women edged by Central Michigan, 79-74
South Dakota State women's basketball went down to the wire against Central Michigan but came up short, 79-74, on Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena.
The Jackrabbits fell to 7-5 on the season, while Central Michigan improved to 5-3.
For the second consecutive game, four Jackrabbits reached double figures led by Tagyn Larson, tying her season high of 15 points. Sydney Stapleton turned in 13 points, while Lindsey Theuninck and Kallie Theisen each scored 12.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
USD to play for national title
VERMILLION — South Dakota advanced to the title game of the National Invitational volleyball tournament by topping Tulsa in four sets Saturday by a score of 19-25, 21-25, 25-15, 25-13.
The Sanford Coyote Sports Center will be the site of the national championship match Tuesday. South Dakota will face Georgia Tech for the tournament title. The match is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. MT.
The Coyotes improved to 31-2 overall and 14-0 at home. Their 17-match home win streak is tied for fourth-best in the nation.
Elizabeth Johnke led South Dakota with 24 kills and added 14 digs with two blocks. Maddie Wiedenfeld added 10 kills and Madison Harms and Elizabeth Loschen chipped in seven each. Madison Jurgens had 46 assists, 18 digs and two kills. Anne Rasmussen and Lola Weideman had 22 and 17 digs, respectively.
Tulsa, out of the American Athletic Conference, got nine kills from Callie Cook and eight from Kayley Cassaday, but saw its season end at 18-16.