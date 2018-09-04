The South Dakota School of Mines men's golf team finished up play Tuesday afternoon in their final round of the Farmers Insurance Samuel Proel Invitational in Pueblo, Colo., where the Hardrockers placed eighth with a 54-hole score of 916.
CSU-Pueblo took top honors in their tournament tallying 852 strokes and edged out New Mexico Junior College by two strokes (854) while Lubbock Cristian third with 859 and Colorado Mesa secured fourth with 882 strokes.
Individually, Andrew Ni and Liam Duncan, both of New Mexico JC held onto the top two spots after Day 1 with a 201 and 205 respectively.
Mines freshman Jake Francis carded a three-round score 3-over-par 219 (74-72-73) to finish is a tie for 15th place. Hardrocker freshman Bryce Howard posting a 230 (79-75-76) and took 39th while fellow freshman Roger Nakagawa secured 40th place with a 231 (77-78-76) and senior Steven Bendt carded 232 after three rounds to take 41st place.
The Hardrocker women, who closed out the tournament at the Pueblo Country Club, tallied a 36-hole team score of 710 (354-356) to take ninth place on Tuesday.
CSU-Pueblo took the women’s top team award with 613 strokes, UCCS was a distant second with 620 and Colorado Mesa grabbed third with 648.
Individually, Orakorn Thirayatorn of CSU-Pueblo and Napaknaree Sirithorn of Dodge City Community College tied for first place as each girl carded a 5-over-par score of 149.
Sophomore Larissa Pawlowski led Mines with a 172 (90-82) to take 38th place. Fellow sophomore Abby Magee was a few strokes back with a 178 (86-92) for a share of 43rd place
The Yellow Jackets finished 10th with a 751.
Sydney Owen led the way for the Yellow Jackets, finishing in a tie for 49th, after shooting 38-over 182 (92-90). Hayley Franke was tied for 51st after carding 41-over 185 (89-96).
Next up, both the Mines men’s and women’s teams travel to Billings, Mont., on Monday and Tuesday for the MSU Billings Yellowjacket Fall Classic.
Black Hills State will be back in action on Sept. 17-18 at the RMAC Fall Preview in Mesa, Colorado.