South Dakota School of Mines men’s basketball head coach Jason Henry recently announced the addition of Damani Hayes to the team.
Hayes is a 6-foot-4-inch guard/forward from Mankato, Minnesota, who played his high school ball at Mankato East for the Cougars. During his senior year, Hayes averaged 16.1 points per game and shot 41 percent from the field.
“Damani is a strong young man that has guarded the opponent’s best offensive guy in high school and on the AAU circuit,” Henry said. “We will be expecting the same from him as a Hardrocker.”
Hayes, who is the all-time leading scorer at Mankato East, has also earned: All-Conference, Academic All-State, Team MVP, MBCA MN All-Star, All-Time Leading Scorer (Mankato East) and Academic All-Conference honors during his high school career.
“He is Mankato East’s all-time leading scorer and he has a number of offensive honors to his credit, but what we loved about Damani when we were recruiting him, was his intensity and toughness on the defensive end," Henry said. "Because of those qualities, (Damani) is a great fit for our program.”
Jacks ranked third in STATS preseason poll
Building off its most successful season in program history, the South Dakota State University football team is ranked third in the STATS FCS Preseason Poll, which was released Monday. The poll was conducted among a national panel of sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries.
The Jackrabbits, who finished the 2017 season with an 11-3 overall record and their first-ever appearance in the Football Championship Subdivision semifinals, ranked third in the preseason poll behind last season's two national championship game participants. Defending champion North Dakota State tallied 151 first-place votes and 3,919 points, followed by 2017 runner-up James Madison with the other six first-place votes and 3,764 points. SDSU was third with 3,470 points, while Sam Houston State (3,228 points) and Kennesaw State (3,120) completed the top five.