Troy Brady hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team to a 70-67 overtime win over Metro State-Denver Friday night at the King Center.
Mitchell Sueker had 22 points, while Allec Williams had 18. Logan Elers and Brady had both finished with 12 points.
MSU-Denver led 29-28 at the half, but Mines outscored it 32-31 in the second half and 10-7 in overtime.
For the Roadrunners, Garrett Carter had 20 points, Kendall McIntosh had 15, Jaryn Taylor had 12 and Druce Asah had 11.
Mines was 26-of-61 from the field for 42.6 percent, while MSU-Denver was 26-of-72 for 36.1 percent.
The Hardrockers, 9-13 overall, 6-8 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, hosts Chadron State tonight.
Lack of offense slows down Mines women
The shots weren't falling for the South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team Friday as it fell to MSU-Denver 70-38 at the King Center.
The Roadrunners led 13-9 at the end of the first quarter and 30-18 at halftime. By the end of the third, it was 50-25 and they outscored Mines 20-13 in the fourth.
Melissa Johnstone and Sami Steffeck had eight points for the Hardrockers. Emily Hartegan and Mariah Schroeder had 11 for MSU-Denver.
Mines shot 13-of-41 from the field for 31.7 percent while MSU-Denver was 30-of-58 for 51.7 percent.
The Hardrockers, 6-12 overall and 3-11 in RMAC, will host Chadron State today.
BHSU women pull away from Chadron State
The Black Hills State women's basketball team defeated Chadron State, 72-56, on Friday night at the Young Center in Spearfish.
Three BHSU (12-6, 8-6 RMAC) players saw double-figure scoring, as Julia Seamans led the Yellow Jackets with 14 points, followed by Racquel Wientjes (11) and Morgan Ham (10). Katie Messler totaled nine rebounds.
BHSU led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter and 33-25 at halftime. That lead was 49-37 at the end of the third quarter and the Yellow Jackets outscored the Eagles 20-19 in the fourth quarter.
Jessica Harvey led the Eagles with 11 points, while McKenna McClintic brought down eight rebounds.
Chadron State shot 40 percent from the field (20-for-50), while Black Hills State was 36.4 percent (20-for-55) from the floor. The Eagles were 4-for-12 from beyond the arc (33.3 percent), while the Yellow Jackets were 8-for-25 (32.0 percent) on 3-pointers. BHSU was 75.0 percent from the charity stripe (24-for-32), while CSC was 63.2 percent (12-for-19). The Eagles outrebounded the Yellow Jackets, 41-32.
BHSU will next host MSU-Denver today.
Stoudamire keys BHSU men in win
Dez Stoudamire scored a career-high 26 points as the Black Hills State University men's basketball team defeated Chadron State College, 82-62, on Friday evening at the Young Center.
Stoudamire made four 3-pointers for his second consecutive 20-point game. Makaleb McInnis and Fraser Malcolm each added 11 points, while Stefan Desnica had seven points and nine rebounds.
BHSU (10-8, 9-5 RMAC) led 36-30 at halftime, but exploded in the second half, outscoring the Eagles 46-32.
BHSU shot 56.9 percent from the field (29-for-51), while CSC was 34.9 percent from the floor (22-for-63). The Yellow Jackets were 9-for-23 (39.1 percent) from beyond the arc, while the Eagles were 3-for-16 (18.8 percent) on 3-pointers.
Diontae Champion led the Eagles with 17 points, while Colby Jackson added 11.
BHSU hosts MSU Denver tonight.