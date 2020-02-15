Mines men stop Roadrunners for 6th straight win

The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team closed a four-game homestead Saturday night the way it opened it — with another win.

In fact, the Hardrockers have now won six straight games in a streak that began with two wins on their last road trip. Saturday, Mines pulled away in the second half and ran past MSU-Denver 74-55 at Goodell Gymnasium.

The Hardrockers, 12-7 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and 15-10 overall, solidified their chances of making a late-season run at a postseason berth.

Mines coach Eric Glenn said that every game is important to them with the competition in the RMAC so tight. After Saturday, Mines is tied for fourth place, but just two games separate five teams. The top eight teams qualify for postseason play.

"There is no sure thing thing right now and our conference is so plugged up in the middle," he said. "Fortunately we are kind of on top of that bunch. But in one week with a couple of losses, you can slip down out of the bubble if you don't take care of what you are supposed to take care of. What you have to take care of is your home court, so I was really happy with our guys. This streak started on the road and if we didn't come home and capitalize on them, those road wins would have been a little deflating."