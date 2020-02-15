Mines men stop Roadrunners for 6th straight win

The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team closed a four-game homestead Saturday night the way it opened it — with another win.
In fact, the Hardrockers have now won six straight games in a streak that began with two wins on their last road trip. Saturday, Mines pulled away in the second half and ran past MSU-Denver 74-55 at Goodell Gymnasium.
The Hardrockers, 12-7 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and 15-10 overall, solidified their chances of making a late-season run at a postseason berth.
Mines coach Eric Glenn said that every game is important to them with the competition in the RMAC so tight. After Saturday, Mines is tied for fourth place, but just two games separate five teams. The top eight teams qualify for postseason play.
"There is no sure thing thing right now and our conference is so plugged up in the middle," he said. "Fortunately we are kind of on top of that bunch. But in one week with a couple of losses, you can slip down out of the bubble if you don't take care of what you are supposed to take care of. What you have to take care of is your home court, so I was really happy with our guys. This streak started on the road and if we didn't come home and capitalize on them, those road wins would have been a little deflating."
Mines sophomore Mitch Sueker and senior guard Allec Williams were the catalysts of the 'Rocker offense, as both showed the ability to drive to the hoop and hit from long range. Sueker hit two 3-pointers to open the game and came out in the second half and nailed two more to get the 'Rockers going.
Mines led 32-24 at halftime and were up by as much as 23 points in the second half.
"We're just really playing for each other," Sueker said. "We're having a lot of fun out there, and that is just the main thing, playing for each other. We're seeing some success now because of it."
Williams led the Hardrockers with 23 points, while Sueker added 20 points and 10 rebounds.
You have free articles remaining.
"My teammates were just finding me when my guy was helping off, and I just made the shots," Sueker said.
The Hardrockers hit 4-of-10 3-pointers in the first half and 6-of-12 in the second half. Sueker and Wilfred Dickson, off the bench, both hit 4-of-6 3-pointers.
"We have a lot of 3-point shooters, that is a great weapon to have," Glenn said. "With Allec being able to attack the rim, and with Logan (Elers), Mitch and Tristan Von Nieda, who had some nice plays inside, we were able to dominate in the paint. Then things open up for our shooters."
Sueker said the recent Mines success also starts on defense. MSU-Denver shot just 28% from the field in the first half and 34.5% in the game, hitting 3-of-20 3-pointers.
"When we get stops, then we get out on transition, and it sets up their offense well when we are defending well like we did tonight," he said.
After crushing Chadron State 83-58 Friday night, Glenn said he was happy that the Hardrockers didn't fall prey to tired legs in the second game of the weekend. He said it is tough to bounce back on a second night like this.
"The games are never as clean as a coach would like them to because of that," he said. "Guys are more tired, especially late in the second half. If it is tight, it is a grind. They made a little run late in that first half and we came out right away in those first five minutes of the second half and was able to extend that lead. When we got it to 20, I felt like we had taken control."
This current win streak, especially the four at home, have given the Hardrockers some added momentum, as they look to close the regular seasons strong.
Sueker said they especially take a lot of pride winning at home.
"We're trying to play our best for our home fans," he said. "Hopefully this give us momentum to set up a good conference run; that is what it all boils down to. But it is one game at a time and hopefully we keep playing well.'
Mines will be at Colorado Colorado Springs next Friday and Colorado Mines Saturday, before closing the regular season Feb. 28 at home against rival Black Hills State University.