The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team basically controlled all of the main statistical categories against New Mexico Highlands Saturday ... but one.
And that one was the difference in winning and losing for the Hardrockers as the Cowboys held on for a 73-70 victory.
Mines led the game for 25 minutes and 22 seconds, nearly double the amount of time the Cowboys were up, but 22 turnovers led to a 30-9 point advantage off of miscues for Highlands in a three-point outcome.
"What the game came down to was free throws and turnovers," Mines coach Eric Glenn said. "They only made one more 3 than we did and they didn't shoot it that well (33 percent). We shot really well. When we got shots and possessions, we played really well. It was turning the ball over.They only had eight turnovers, so that's 14 possessions.
"The bottom line is we are young and it is a new experience for them. I think that we've learned a lot from it, and we have to play them again down there. I told the guys that, 'yeah, it's their gym, but it is the same thing — we just have to execute better and not turn over the ball.'"
With that said, the Hardrockers still had one last chance to at least send the game into overtime.
After Highlands' Jordan Jones hit two free throws to make it a three-point game with 6.3 seconds remaining, Mines brought the ball down and called time out with 3.9 to play.
Troy Brady was able to get a 3-pointer off, but it as deflected on a physical play and the ball fell way short to end the game.
Highlands came into the weekend in third place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, but fell to Black Hills State Friday night in Spearfish. With Saturday's win, the Cowboys are 9-4 in the league and 14-5 overall.
The loss dropped the Hardrockers to 5-8 and 8-13.
"That probably wasn't the prettiest game, and that's how they (Highlands) want to make it," Glenn said. "But from a standpoint of two teams battling and just competing like crazy, I thought we were right there with them."
The Hardrockers got off to a hot start, scoring the game's first eight points and leading 12-2.
The Cowboys came back and took their first lead at 21-19, but Mines responded and took leads 26-21 and 29-23, the latter on 3-pointers by Brady and Wilfred Dickson.
Mines led 35-32 at the halftime break.
It was a back and forth second half — Mines led 49-44 after five straight points from Mitchell Sueker.
But Highlands used an 8-2 run for a 65-59 advantage with seven and a half minutes to play.
Mines regained the 70-69 lead with two minutes to play on a layup by Allec Williams and a turnaround mini-hook by Logan Elers.
Gerad Davis put the Cowboys up 71-70 and the two free throws by Jones made it a 73-70 game, setting up that final possession.
For Highlands, Davis scored 21 points, followed by Jones with 14, DJ Bustos with 11 and Raquan Mitchell with 10. Highlands shot just 38 percent from the field (25-of-45) and lived and died by the 3-point line at 33 percent (9-of-27).
"You tell me we're going to hold a team to 38 percent shooting and 33 percent from 3, I'm saying that at home, I think we're going to win that game," Glenn said. "That is a good team, and they have proven it as one of the top teams in the conference. We have to get one of those signature wins, and we're so close. We made some great plays and I'm proud of our guys."
Sueker led a balanced Mines attack with 17 points, followed by 16 points from Brady and 13 each from Elers and Williams. Mines was 27-of-57 from the field (47 percent) and hit 8-of-18 3-pointers (44 percent). The 'Rockers also held a commanding 47-28 rebounding edge, with Elers grabbing a whopping 18 boards and Damani Hayes 11.
The Hardrockers stay home next week when they host MSU-Denver and Chadron State.
Mines women run past Cowgirls
The South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team put together possibly its best overall game of the season, running past New Highlands 73-35 Saturday afternoon at the King Center.
The Hardrockers never trailed, shooting nearly 50 percent from the field and holding Highlands to 26 percent.
Speaking of shooting the basketball, it didn't hurt that Mines hit 14-of-31 from behind the 3-point line.
Mines had two sharpshooters on the day, as Sami Steffeck hit 7-10 3-pointers and Taylor Molstad was 5-of-9. Both players scored a game-high 23 points.
Mines coach Ryan Larsen said it has been a while since the Hardrockers hit double digits in 3-pointers, so naturally he was pleased to see it Saturday.
"It is always great to see the ball go through the hoop, but the difference between (Friday night) and tonight, I don't care who the opponent is, we executed our stuff really well tonight," Larsen said. "Sometimes we forget that you have to run your stuff well to get good shots. We did that tonight."
Larsen started Anna Combalia at the point guard and moved Steffeck to the two guard position, with the thought of Steffeck getting more shooting opportunities. It proved to be a good move.
"I was just working to get open, as Anna started at the one so I could play the two, and the two and three are more of the shooting guards, so he (Larsen) moved me there so I could get more shots up and more open looks," Steffeck said.
The hot outside shooting also set things up inside for the Hardrockers, as Molly McCabe scored 12 points and Mellissa Johnstone added seven points. Mines had 18 points in the paint, including 10 second-chance points.
"We have a lot of threats both on the inside and on the outside, so when we're shooting that well, if they start hugging us and guarding us tight, we can dump it in and make it an inside game," Steffeck said.
On defense, the Hardrockers were pretty good in their zone as well, holding the Cowgirls to just 12 field goals.
"I give our kids a lot of credit there," Larsen added. "They have two players in the RMAC that anybody would be very, very happy to have (Jordyn Lewis and Allyah George). Lewis went off for 25 last night against one of the better teams in the league at BH, and we held her to three points. George is a complete matchup nightmare. She had eight at halftime, so we made a few adjustments and she finished with 10 for the game."
The Hardrockers started hot, leading 15-8 after one period of play on five 3-pointers. They took a 30-20 lead into the locker room at halftime.
The Mines defense then took over, as Highlands managed just 15 points in the second half. The Hardrockers outscored the Cowgirls 20-9 in the third and 23-6 in the fourth.
Kish Chandler led Highlands with 12 points. The Cowgirls were just 12-of-46 from the field (5-18 3s).
The Hardrockers, 3-10 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and 6-11 overall, stay home next weekend and host MSU-Denver and Chadron State.