Jonathon Murray just missed qualifying for the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships in the 400-meter dash.
By .04 seconds.
A senior for the South Dakota School of Mines, Murray wants to make sure that doesn't happen in his final outdoor championship opportunity.
Murray won the 400 Saturday at the Yellow Jacket Spring Open Saturday at Lyle Hare Stadium in 49.04 seconds. While that time won't get him to nationals just yet, it was a start in the right position.
Murray won the 400 at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Indoor Championships, but it was his last race of the indoor season.
"I'm definitely still getting back into the groove," Murray said.
Just missing the indoor nationals is fueling the fire for Murray this outdoor season.
"I have something to prove for the outdoor season," he said. "Being that close definitely pushes me that much more to get there."
Murray, who also was part of the Hardrocker's winning 4X400 relay team, just edged Black Hills State's Taylor Hepp in the 400, as Hepp finished in 49.17, followed by Mines teammate Kevin Ptak at 49.52.
Challenging for the RMAC outdoor title and getting to nationals is his No. 1 goal this spring.
"Getting that qualifying time for the RMACs is definitely a goal of mine. I was able to do it indoors, so I think it is definitely a good goal for my last season. I want to get as far as I can," he said.
Although the weather hasn't been ideal so far this spring, Murray said it is good to be outside, even if the training is a bit different.
"I'm used to it; I had never run indoors until I got to college," he said. "There was a little learning curve, but once you got used to it, it is a lot easier than it looks.
"Running outdoors is a lot different with the training; how to maintain in the back stretch. Another goal of mine is to finish stronger down the backstretch."
The Hardrocker 4X400 relay team also included Korder Crospey, Kevin Ptak and Andrew Ferris won the event in a time of 3:20 and the Hardrockers' 4x100 team, made up of Cropsey, Jeremy Gonzales, Murray and Ptak won the race in a time of 42.53.
Also for the 'Rocker men, Ferris took first in the men's 800 run (1:55.69), Westley Siebdrath won the men's hammer throw after a toss of 51.11 meters, Darren Nissen leaped to a first-place finish in the men's long jump with a mark of 6.54 meters and Casey Skillingstad won the pole vault after clearing a height of 4.57 meters.
For the BHSU men, Jake Iverson won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9:39.58. Jonah Theisen won the 1,500 in 4:01.80, Seth Kovar took first in the 110 meter hurdles in 15.14 and Ryan Olsen won the decathlon with 5,671 points.
Rapid City Stevens graduate Erica Dykstra had a little kick of her own for Black Hills State, coming from sixth place on the bell lap to win the 1,500 in 4:58.79, with teammate Nicole Davis second at 5:00.47.
It was a bit of a strange ending, as many of the runners had thought they were just a few meters away from the finish when they were told they had one lap to go; the bell rang one lap early.
"We thought we had to finish because we knew we were running that fast of a time. But I had a mental barrier, I knew there was one more," Dykstra said with a laugh. "I was just hoping I was right."
Despite the interesting finish, Dykstra said it was exciting to start off the outdoor season. She said holding the lead was an issue for her against this field, so she sat back until the final lap. And what a lap it was.
"I had my girls in front of me and I knew I wanted to be up there with them," she said. "I thought, 'dig deep and give it your all,' and that's what I did. I caught them."
The youngest of three distance running Dykstra sisters (Kendra and Renae competed at South Dakota State, Kendra is still a junior), Erica said her main goals her first year is to just improve in all of her events. She finished second Saturday in the 800.
"I just want to race to some PRs and give it my best," she said.
Another goal is to be the fastest Dykstra sister when her career ends.
"Both of my sisters have been huge role models for me, they have both been excellent to strive after," she said. "Every day I joke with them that I am going to 'get your PR and beat you one day.' It is kind of a running joke within the family; we're extremely competitive. Kendra still has better times than me, but I'm going to get her."
Also coming away with wins for the BHSU women were Katie Campbell in the 100 hurdles first in 16.17, Cailey Roth in he 800 in 2:18.49, Davis in the 5,000 in 18:27.17, Alexandra Richards in the javelin at 39.47 meters and Kyla Sawvell in the discus at 42.09 meters and the shot put at 12.47 meters, and the 4x400 meter relay team of Roth, Mayson Hudyma, Ruby Lundquist and Zoe Langseth in 4:12.33.
Earning wins for the Mines women were: Erica Keeble, in the pole vault at 3.75 meters and the 4x100 relay team of Faith Chambers, Annalie Janus, Katherine Mathieu and Keeble in 50.77.
Former Rapid City Central state champion Michelle Johnson, competing unattached, won the high jump at 1,63 meters.