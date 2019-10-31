South Dakota School of Mines sophomore linebacker Cole Peterson has been named to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All Academic First Team announced Wednesday by the league office. The Hardrockers also had 23 scholar athletes named to the RMAC Honor Roll.
The RMAC All-Academic First Team members, were voted on by the conference's sports information directors. To be eligible for consideration, a student-athlete must carry a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (GPA) and must have been an active Cole Peterson student at the institution for at least two consecutive semesters or three consecutive quarters.
Peterson is a sophomore linebacker from Boulder, Colo., with a 4.0 GPA with an undeclared major. He leads the Hardrockers with 94 total tackles and has 2.0 sacks for a loss of 19 yards so far on the year. He also has recorded 9.5 tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and a pass breakup this season.
Peterson leads the conference in total tackles, averaging 11.8 per game and is currently ranked fifth in the nation in that category.
"Cole is the 'Gold Standard' for Hardrocker football," said Mines coach Zach Tinker. "He is a great example of a true scholar-athlete and he is one of the primary reasons the 'Lunch Pail Defense' has set a higher standard and led our team in 2019.
Chadron State dominated the field with seven selections, including Joel Carpernter from Sturgis.
Also named to the first team were seniors Jackson Dickerson, Marvin Williams and Calder Forcella, junior Dalton Holst, sophomore Elijah Myles and freshman Michael DeCamillis.
Carpenter, a redshirt freshman, is having a breakout season in 2019 with 29 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 3.0 sacks at the nose tackle spot. He also picked up a fumble and returned it 44 yards for a touchdown at Western Colorado.
Signups set for Central baseball
First-year Rapid City Central baseball head coach Trevor Mills has announced that signups for the 2020 season will be Nov. 6 and Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. in the Central activities classroom.
You have free articles remaining.
This is for all 9th-12th graders at Central. Eighth graders at South, North, and East are also allowed to try out.
SDSU men defeat Mount Marty in exhibition
The South Dakota State men's basketball team defeated Mount Marty in exhibition play Wednesday night at Frost Arena, 98-70.
"I'm just really happy with how we bounced back after a slow start," head coach Eric Henderson said. "We were able to see multiple lineups and see how a number of guys can affect the game for us. It was a great learning experience for all of our guys to get out on the court in front of our special fans, and that's probably the most enjoyable thing about tonight."
Doug Wilson led all scorers with 25 points. Alex Arians poured in 20 points and Alou Dillon added 13 to round out the top scorers. Wilson also lead the team in rebounds (seven), while David Wingett and Noah Freidel both had six boards.
Mount Marty buried four 3-pointers early on to build a 16-8 lead just past the 15-minute mark. The Jackrabbits, however, climbed back to tie it with 10:04 on the clock, then carried an 11-point lead into the locker room thanks to a 12-0 run late in the half. Up 44-33 at the break, the Jackrabbits turned in a pair of double-digit rallies in the second half to pull away for good.
SDSU women topple St. Cloud State
The South Dakota State women's basketball team claimed an 85-43 exhibition win over St. Cloud State Wednesday night at Frost Arena.
"Just a real good night for us. The team played really hard," said head coach Aaron Johnston. "We were able to play a lot of different lineups and use some different thoughts defensively. I like how we were able to get some stuff going inside, it's going to be a strength of ours and our team handled that part really well."
A trio of Jackrabbits scored in double figures, led by Myah Selland with 16 points. Rylie Cascio Jensen scored 11 points and Tagyn Larson added 10. Selland dominated the glass with a team-best eight rebounds.