Robbie Jo Gerarden is back on a kick count this days, and he is loving it.
Well, loving being back, that is.
Let's just say the South Dakota School of Mines junior placekicker is more than excited to be kicking again after suffering a severe and season-ending hamstring injury last season in the fourth game against rival Black Hills State University.
Gerarden, like the other Hardrocker kickers, has a limit on how many kicks he has in his leg each day (like a pitch count for baseball pitchers). And he does admit — not of which is probably a secret to his coaches — that he might fracture that kick count on occasion.
A preseason All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference pick before his injury last season, you can't fault his enthusiasm.
"Getting too wound up is a challenge. I think we face that every year," said Gerarden. "We’re trying to make sure all of our kickers don’t over-kick because we do get excited. We have X-amount of kicks in our warm-up, we kick a bunch to get ready. Then we practice, and often I like to stay after practice and kick with the long snapper and holder to get timing down.
"Coaches put us on a little bit of a count to make sure we don’t overexert. I won’t lie and say that I don’t kick a few extra sometimes. But it is a matter of trusting the process. You can’t just kick all in one day and be ready. It will take the full 14 days of camp and whatever we have once school begins."
Just before halftime last season against the Yellow Jackets, Gerarden tweaked something on a kickoff and had to be helped off of the field.
Believe it or not, the hamstring is pretty important for kickers, Gerarden said with a laugh while being serious at the same time. The injury turned out to be pretty long term. He not only missed the rest of the season, but his day-to-day rehabilitation lasted well into December.
"It wasn’t one of those things that was super easy to come back right away from in this position specifically or football in general," he said.
Gerarden said he was also fortunate to have a strong training staff at Mines, as it helped him through the process physically and mentally.
He said the mental aspect of rehab is building confidence in your body as you are getting back into it.
"It helped to have all of the guys around me constantly pushing me to get back and get better," he said.
Gerarden also discovered that although he preferred to be out on the field, he found a way to help the team while off of the field. During games he spent time in the booth taking statistics and whatever help was needed. During practice he was down on the sidelines doing what he could to help the other kickers.
Sophomore Enis Stefa stepped in and kicked 7-of-9 field goals, as well as all 26 extra points.
"Enis did a fantastic job, but it was tough mentally because I had prided myself in playing as many games for the Hardrockers as I could. At the same time, just because I was injured didn't mean my job was done," he said. "It came down to helping everybody else around me as well.”
He continued to rehab through spring drills but now says he feels like he is back 100 percent physically. He is itching to be out on the field kicking on Sept. 1 when the Hardrockers open against Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado.
"I am raring to go. I am so eager to get back on the field," he said. "Everything this summer has been geared towards Sept. 1. Mentally I don’t think I have been more ready. You can’t be prepared any better than after going through some adversity. Mentally I am ready, and physically I feel great."
If things go as planned, Gerarden could be kicking himself into the Mines record book this season, as he stands about 50 points shy of the all-time points mark (kicking) of 181 points, set by Andy Smith from 2008-2011.
In his career he has 11 fields goals and 98 extra points in two seasons plus three and one-half games. He was able to get a medical redshirt and will have two more seasons to kick for the Hardrockers.
Gerarden feels fortunate to be back, as well as to kick in the program's high octane offense. A high-scoring offense means more opportunities for him to score.
"That is a testament to the score squad. We’re just a scoring machine," Gerarden said. "I say that because I think I have been way more than fortunate to have a great snapper and holder throughout the years.
"When you boil it down, my job is pretty simple. I take two steps and I kick the football. Everything that leads up to that, the big boys up front, they do a great job, and I also have to throw something out to the high octane offense. I wouldn’t have as near as many points as I do if those guys didn’t score as many points that they do."