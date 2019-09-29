The South Dakota Mines men’s soccer team learned Sunday a draw can sometimes feel like a victory.
Down a man for the final 26 minutes of play and coming off two disheartening losses, the Hardrockers scratched out 1-1 tie with Adams State in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference action Sunday at Sioux Park Stadium.
Mines was outshot by Adams State, 24 to 14, and played 10-against-11 after Ryan Higginbotham was sent off after a red card for a foul in the 84th minute. Still, the Hardrockers kept the Grizzlies off the scoreboard and managed to generate some scoring chances despite playing a man down.
“Guys really stepped up today and played for each other and played for the team,” said Mines head coach Ryan Thompson, whose team dropped a 4-0 to Regis last Sunday and lost to Colorado State-Pueblo 6-1 on Friday. “We’re definitely a work in progress, but we’re getting there.”
Sunday’s game was the second straight during which Mines found itself playing shorthanded. The Hardrockers played the final 78 minutes of Friday’s game against CSU-Pueblo down a player.
The result with Adams State, an RMAC opponent also looking for its first win, was vastly different. While CSU-Pueblo exploited Mines for six goals, the Hardrockers backline gave up few opportunities on the attack to the Grizzlies.
“On Friday, we had a big disconnect between our backline and our midfield,” Mines captain Brenton Brakke, a sophomore defender, explained. “Today, we stayed a lot more connected on the field.”
The Hardrockers talked about spacing heading into the Adams State game to make sure they didn’t leave a 20- to 30-yard gap between the backline and midfielders. Cutting that distance left the Grizzlies less space to pass into, making it easier for Mines to cut off any attacks coming into their defensive zone.
“(Adams State) had two forwards on our backline the whole time,” Brakke said. “No. 7 (Abdoulie Danso) and No. 9 (Diego Jaurez) had quite a bit of pace on them, so as soon as they put their heads down, we dropped back pretty fast.”
Danso got loose in the middle of the field and scored from about 15 yards out off a cross from Jarrett Shrum to stake Adams State to a 1-0 lead in the 60th minute. Mines struck back in the 67th minute when George Martinez scored off a penalty kick.
Adams State missed a golden opportunity to retake the lead when Danso missed a penalty kick midway through the second half.
“Soccer is a fickle game,” Grizzlies head coach Matthew Munhall said. “It’s a bit different playing with your feet versus your hands. With your hands, you have a little more control over where the ball goes. Your feet, the ball can roll. It’s a game of inches.”
Mines came together after Higginbotham, a senior defender, was sent off in the 85th minute after receiving a red card for a foul in the Hardrockers’ defensive end. Adams State got a handful of shots off at Mines goalkeeper Tyler Ring but none found the net during the final minutes of regulation or either 10-minute overtime.
Instead, the Hardrockers applied as much pressure on Grizzlies goalkeeper Jacob Faircloth over the final 25 minutes of play as they had through the first 85 minutes.
“You’ve got more space on offense to be creative, and the other team can fall asleep a little bit,” Brakke said of playing a man short.
Martinez gave Mines its best look at a game-winning goal when his strike from the edge of the 18-yard box in the first overtime period clanged off the left post.
“I was like, ‘How did that not go in?’” Brakke said.
Thompson hopes the draw will give his team some confidence going into its next match when Mines (0-5-1, 0-3-1 RMAC) plays Friday at Metro State in Denver.
“Our guys, they worked their butts off and played hard and didn’t give up an inch, even when they were a man down,” the first-year Hardrocker coach said. “Stay tuned for next week.”
Adams State (0-5-1, 0-3-1 RMAC) is also back in action Friday, hosting Regis University.