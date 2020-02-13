Mines scholar-athletes continue to shine

The South Dakota School of Mines athletic department celebrates a decade of academic excellence, as they have had a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or higher every semester since 2009.

Hardrocker athletics posted a 3.09 cumulative GPA for this past fall semester. The 'Rocker men’s golf team had the highest GPA for the fall 2019 semester among all teams with an impressive 3.55 cumulative GPA.

"I am very proud of the men's team for how hard they worked in the classroom this last semester,” said Mines golf head coach Luke Wheeler. “They have proven themselves to be quality scholar-athletes. They work extremely hard to manage their time between golf and their studies and it has paid off in the end. We set a goal at the beginning of the year to be at the top with their GPA's and they earned it. Overall I am very proud of all Hardrocker golfers and their commitment to their studies."

On the women’s side, the Hardrocker volleyball team had the highest cumulative team GPA for the semester with a 3.41. The volleyball team also has the highest overall cumulative GPA in the entire department with a 3.5.