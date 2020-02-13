Mines scholar-athletes continue to shine

The South Dakota School of Mines athletic department celebrates a decade of academic excellence, as they have had a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or higher every semester since 2009.
Hardrocker athletics posted a 3.09 cumulative GPA for this past fall semester. The 'Rocker men’s golf team had the highest GPA for the fall 2019 semester among all teams with an impressive 3.55 cumulative GPA.
"I am very proud of the men's team for how hard they worked in the classroom this last semester,” said Mines golf head coach Luke Wheeler. “They have proven themselves to be quality scholar-athletes. They work extremely hard to manage their time between golf and their studies and it has paid off in the end. We set a goal at the beginning of the year to be at the top with their GPA's and they earned it. Overall I am very proud of all Hardrocker golfers and their commitment to their studies."
You have free articles remaining.
On the women’s side, the Hardrocker volleyball team had the highest cumulative team GPA for the semester with a 3.41. The volleyball team also has the highest overall cumulative GPA in the entire department with a 3.5.
“I am extremely proud of our women for posting the highest female team GPA this semester and highest cumulative GPA,” said Mines volleyball head coach Lauren Torvi. “It is such a huge testament to the guidance and standards set by our upperclassmen leaders as well as the work ethic that this entire group has. We recruited this team to fulfill a purpose and all 16 of these ladies exceeded the standards set forth by our program.
"We had 10 first-year scholar athletes average a 3.4 GPA for the fall semester with two of them earning a 4.0 and that accomplishment is not done without the culture our upperclassmen created through the offseason and this fall. I am thrilled to see this team continue to set high standards of success and know that their work ethic in the classroom will transfer to the gym.”
Additionally, Mines scholar-athletes have had a higher cumulative GPA than the entire student body during this stretch. This record pertains specifically to the NCAA-governed athletics on campus.
Overall, 203 Hardrocker student athletes posted a GPA of 3.0 for the semester or have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. These 203 student athletes will be honored at halftime of the Mines men’s basketball game on Friday when the Hardrockers play host to Chadron State in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup.