The South Dakota School of Mines men's soccer team picked up its first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference win of the season on Sunday afternoon, defeating Colorado Christian 2-1 in Lakewood, Colo.
"It was a great all-around effort by the boys today," Mines coach Ryan Thompson said. "We started strong today, just as we did Friday at MSU Denver. We were able to stay consistent throughout the game and put the ball in the back of the net."
The Hardrocker offense posted 10 shots in the game, 5 of which were on goal. Riley Dunne had a spectacular game in the goal for the Hardrockers as he tallied four saves.
The 'Rockers controlled the opening minutes of the game. Brenden Sherwin scored off of a penalty kick in the 10th minute of the game, which set the tone for the remainder of the half for the 'Rockers.
In the 60th minute, the Hardrockers found themselves in the Cougars box. George Martinez passed the ball to Brennan Lamoreaux who capitalized on their field positioning by rattling off a shot from the right side of the box that landed in the back of the Cougar net for the second goal of the game.
The Cougars were able to score one goal in the game off of a penalty kick in the 76th minute. The 'Rocker defense was able to tame the Cougars and only allow one other shot in the remaining 14 minutes of the game.
"The team fought hard and were determined to win; that's all I can ask for as a coach," Thompson said.
Mines, 1-4-1 on league play and 2-6-1 overall, will be at Dixie State Friday. Colorado Christian fell to 0-6-0 and 0-9-0.
Colorado Mesa shuts out BHSU women
The Black Hills State University women's soccer team fell to Colorado Mesa University 2-0 Sunday afternoon in Spearfish.
After a scoreless first half, CMU scored less than two minutes in, when Ryanne Parker found Alexis Allard in front of the goal, who slotted it home. Less than five minutes later, the visitors doubled their lead on a Lexi Newton goal. The Yellow Jackets had their best chance of the day in the 70th minute, when Mikayla Hernandez took a free kick that went just wide of goal. Ultimately, the 2-0 scoreline would hold, and the Mavericks would claim the conference victory.
CMU, 2-3-1 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference and 5-4-1 overall, outshot BHSU, 17-3, in the match. Hernandez had two of the shots, while Brianna Tudor also had a shot. Dz-Rae Jara (2-4-1) made five saves in net while allowing two goals in 90 minutes.
Kamrie Gunderson (5-4-1) earned the victory for the Mavericks.
BHSU, 2-3-1 and 2-7-1 overall, will play at Colorado State University-Pueblo Friday.