The South Dakota School of Mines men's soccer team earned its first win of the season and the inaugural victory for first-year head coach Ryan Thompson, edging the University of Mary 2-1 Wednesday afternoon at Sioux Park Stadium.
It was also the first time that the program has outright defeated the Marauders, their oldest rivalry in the team's history.
The team has tied their North Dakota counterparts twice before and fell to them in eight other meetings.
The Hardrockers went into halftime with a 1-0 advantage off a goal scored by Sterling McKenzie in the 33rd minute.
You have free articles remaining.
Mary knotted the game early in the second half off a Black Palmquist goal, but the Hardrockers had the quick answer, pulling back out in front when Brenden Sherwin booted the ball my Mary's goalkeeper off an assist from Nick House.
Mines finished with 15 total shots, eight were on goal, while the North Dakota squad tallied 13 shots, four on goal.
Tyler Ring earned the win for Mines, playing all 90 minutes in goal. He gave up the one goal but did come away with three saves.
The Hardrockers, 1-1, will be at Montana State University Billings Sunday at 4 p.m.