Mines soccer loses in season finale

The South Dakota Mines soccer team lost their last game of the season to the Fort Lewis College Skyhawks 3-0 on a cold and windy Sunday at Dakota Fields.

The Skyhawks first scored at the 11-minute mark when Maxilian Meier put the ball in the goal. The game would remain 1-0 heading into halftime.

Fort Lewis would go up 2-0 at the 85th minute with a goal by Gabriel Legendre. The Skyhawks quickly added another goal two minutes later by Tomas Duenes Gonzales to make the score 3-0 for the final.

The Hardrockers had their chances with six shots on goal and 12 shots for the game. The Skyhawks ended up with 17 shots on goal and 24 shots overall.

The Rockers end the season with a 1-15-1 overall record and 0-10 in the RMAC.

