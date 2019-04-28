If you blinked Sunday morning, you might have missed some sun and less wind. At least it seemed that way.
South Dakota School of Mines sophomore Erica Keeble took advantage of a small window of decent weather and won the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women's pole vault title Sunday at O'Harra Stadium.
For much of Sunday's final day of the three-day meet, it was a cloudy, wind-chilly day. It was not exactly prime conditions for pole vaulting.
But Keeble got her momentum going early in the competition under better weather conditions, and came away with the win at 3.82 meters. She had missed at 4.06.
"The first couple of jumps, the sun was out, the wind was low and I was feeling awesome, really fresh and ready to go," she said. "The second jump was my best jump, and obviously one of the best jumps that I have ever had. It felt so good."
When the weather turns for the worst, Keeble said that makes it "10 times harder to vault because you are cold and your're trying to run down the runway, and your pole is like being pushed to the side. You have to try to aim it to the box, instead of letting it fall naturally.
"I still got up to some pretty cool heights, though, pretty good stuff for this season."
Keeble's success, even in less than desirable weather, is nothing new for the Green Bay, Wis., native, so she knows how to battle through adverse conditions outdoors.
"It's cold there, and it's cold here, so I am kind of used to the cold," she said. "I'm used to pushing through the cold, and I always bring my giant blanket to stay warm between jumps."
Even with her success this season, the weather hasn't helped. She said she wasn't able to get the jumps she got during the indoor season, but her last attempt at 4.06 meters was just one centimeter away from her personal best.
"I was really hoping to get that, but the weather wasn't helping me out today," she said.
Keeble credited a change of practice routine as of late for her success. Instead of four-step approaches, she was doing three-step approaches.
It's been the right approach.
"With that, we're really focusing on form rather than speed, which we do work on other days," she said. "The new practice strategy was really effective to help me with my vaulting."
Keeble credits her big-meet mentality to her team's support,
"When my teammates are around, like this meet and a lot of big meets, the whole team will come and cheer me on, and that just puts a smile on my face and makes me jump way better," she said.
Going into the meet Keeble was rankled around 15th in the country, with the top 24 vaulters earning a NCAA Division II Championship berth. She has a month to improve on her height for seeding purposes.
"It will be in Texas, so it will be very different than this meet," she said with a laugh. "But we'll go with the same practice schedule than we are working on with the shorter approaches. We'll keep pushing that and my form and try to get back up to those heights that I was hitting in the indoor season. That will be the key to success at nationals."
Other top eight placewinners for South Dakota Mines on Sunday were Kayla Gagen, sixth in the javelin (35.83 meters), Tanya Dahlberg, seventh in the discus (36.12) and Adeline Straatmeyer, seventh in the 5,000-meter run (18:06.62). The 4X100 relay of Katherine Mathieu, Keeble, Faith Chambers and Annalie Janus was fifth in 50.40.
It was a good day for Black Hills State University pole vaulters as well, as Hannah Hendricks was second at 3.72 meters, while Rapid City Stevens graduate Jordyn Huneke tied for fifth at 3.47. Teammate Whitney Scott tied for seventh, also at 3.47 meters.
Also for the Yellow Jackets on Sunday, Kayla Sawvell, a freshman from Wall, was second in both the shot put (13.99 meters) and the discus (42.35). She was also second in the hammer throw on Saturday.
Other BHSU placewinners on Sunday were Cailey Roth, third in the 800 (2;16.45); Alexandra Richards, fourth in the javelin (38.9); Danielle Noble, fourth in the discus (40.70); Stevens graduate Erica Dykstra, eighth in the 800 (2:25.31), Shayna Soderstrom, eighth in the 100 (12.64) and Tori Moore, eighth in the 5,000 (18:08.81).
The BHSU 4X400 relay team of Zoe Langesth, Roth, Dykstra and Soderstrom was 4:02.74, taking fourth place and the 4X100 relay team of Julette Goehring, Soderstrom, Brittney Marosok, and Breanne Fuller was eighth.
Skylyn Webb of Colorado-Colorado Springs was a women's double winner, as she captured the 800 (2:14.55) and the 1,500 (4:34.71).
Other women's winners Sunday were: Owenika Watson of Adams State, in the 100 hurdles (13.86); Malakah of Adams State, in the 400 (55.95); Dianna Jackson of Adams State, in the 100 (11.45), Tianna Terrell of Western State-Colorado, in the 400 hurdles (1:02.65); Kayla Zink of UCCS, in the 200 (24.28) and Madeline Geesen of Colorado Mines, in the 5,000 (17:43.46).
On he men's side for Mines, Kevin Ptak finished third in the 400 in 48.78, while Jonathon Murray was seventh in 49.85.
Also for the Hardrocker men, Andrew Ferris finished third in the 800 (1:54.71), and Jeremy Gonzales was eighth in the 100 (11.04). The Mines 4X400 relay team of Korder Cropsey, Ferris, Ptak and Murray finished in second place, while the 4X100 team of Cropsey, Murray, Ptak and Gonzales was fourth (52.54).
For Black Hills State, Jordan Theisen, who was third in the 1,500 (3:56.88) and sixth in the 800 (1:56.30).
Alan McDonnell was third in the high jump (2.02 meters) and Drazen Moratzka was sixth (1.94), Taylor Hepp was fifth in the 400 (49.55), while Garrett Snook was sixth (49.77). Seth Kover was sixth in the 110 high hurdles (16.06), Seth Hills was sixth in the 400 hurdles (56.88), Brian Kjerstad, seventh in the 200 (22.41) and Hoyt Nicholas, seventh ion the discus (43.22 meters).
The BHSU 4X100 relay team of Hills, Taylor Hepp, Kjerstad and Tristian Hepp was eighth in 46.69 and Kjerstad, Snook, Taylor Hepp, and Levi Fried ran to sixth place in the 4x400 relay,
St. Thomas More graduate Luke Julian, a redshirt freshman for Colorado School of Mines, won the 1,500-meter run in a time of 3:55.89
Deshon Elcock of Colorado-Colorado Springs was the lone double winner in the men's division, as he captured the 100 (10.60) and the 200 (21.40).
Sunday's other winners in the men's division were: Charlie Fores of UCCS, in the 110 hurdles (14.96); Thomas Staines of Colorado State-Pueblo, in the 400 (47.89); Devundrick Walker of CSU-Pueblo in the 800 (1:52.32); Triston Sisneros of Colorado Mines, in the 400 hurdles (54.9) and Marcelo Laguera of CSU-Pueblo in the 5,000 (14:28.15).