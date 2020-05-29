Mines student-athletes finish up strong academically

"I am extremely proud of how everyone performed in the "classroom," said men's and women's golf head coach Luke Wheeler. "All of them put their nose to the grindstone and finished the year on a high note."

The women's volleyball team had a 3.717 for the spring and a cumulative 3.561 for the year. Volleyball head coach Lauren Torvi was proud but not surprised by her team's success.

"Their hard work and attention to detail does not go unnoticed," said Torvi. "They put in the time and are dedicated to not only their futures but their teammates futures. I look forward to the future with this group to see all of the phenomenal things they will accomplish together."

The women's basketball team put up an impressive 3.705 spring GPA and a 3.354 cumulative GPA for the year.

Hardrocker women's basketball head coach Jeri Jacobson said that she was incredibly proud on how they responded to the adversity of going online for the rest of the semester.

"One of my favorite words to describe this crew is resilient, and to have to change your entire way of learning at such a high academic institution and still manage to have four 4.0 GPA's is absolutely impressive," she said. "We couldn't possibly be more proud of our scholar-athletes for rockin' it and finishing strong."