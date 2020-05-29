Mines student-athletes finish up strong academically

The South Dakota Mines athletic programs saw strong success again in the classroom this spring. The Hardrocker scholar-athletes finished the spring semester with a cumulative GPA of 3.483, and for the academic year they finished with a 3.253 GPA.
Athletics Director Joel Lueken stated that this was the highest cumulative and single semester GPA since he has been the AD.
"The spring semester was full of adversity, from COVID-19 — a change to online classes, and having to leave campus, and their competitive seasons ending. It was a challenge and academically they came out on top," he said.
Leading the charge was women's track and field/cross country with a 3.729 spring GPA. The men finished with a 3.312 for the spring. The women for the year had a cumulative GPA of 3.46, while the men had a 3.191.
Track and field and cross country head coach Steve Johnson said that his teams did a great job stepping up to the plate and taking care of business.
"It was great to see them finding success even with the challenges," said Johnson.
The highest GPA for the men's programs was the Hardrocker golf team. They ended the spring with a 3.723 GPA and 3.458 Cumulative GPA for the year. The women's squad earned a 3.54 for the spring and 3.13 overall for the year.
"I am extremely proud of how everyone performed in the "classroom," said men's and women's golf head coach Luke Wheeler. "All of them put their nose to the grindstone and finished the year on a high note."
The women's volleyball team had a 3.717 for the spring and a cumulative 3.561 for the year. Volleyball head coach Lauren Torvi was proud but not surprised by her team's success.
"Their hard work and attention to detail does not go unnoticed," said Torvi. "They put in the time and are dedicated to not only their futures but their teammates futures. I look forward to the future with this group to see all of the phenomenal things they will accomplish together."
The women's basketball team put up an impressive 3.705 spring GPA and a 3.354 cumulative GPA for the year.
Hardrocker women's basketball head coach Jeri Jacobson said that she was incredibly proud on how they responded to the adversity of going online for the rest of the semester.
"One of my favorite words to describe this crew is resilient, and to have to change your entire way of learning at such a high academic institution and still manage to have four 4.0 GPA's is absolutely impressive," she said. "We couldn't possibly be more proud of our scholar-athletes for rockin' it and finishing strong."
On the other side of the court the men's basketball squad ended the spring with a 3.385 and a cumulative of 3.169.
"The coaching staff is extremely happy for our guys," said men's basketball head coach Eric Glenn. "This has been an unusual situation, and to be able to handle the switch to online classes during the hardest part of the semester is a testament to the resiliency of our players."
The Hardrocker gridiron gang showed what they were made of for first-year football head coach Charlie Flohr. The Rockers ended the spring semester with a 3.301 GPA and a cumulative 3.089.
"I am extremely proud of our team on how they handled themselves academically this spring," said Flohr. "It was great to see them accept it, step up, them go out and execute the new game plan they needed to overcome the new challenges they were facing."
The Hardrocker soccer program ended the semester with a 3.089 GPA and finished the year with cumulative 3.036.
Men's soccer head coach Ryan Thompson was pleased with his team this semester.
"They proved that they can be the best students even during the craziest of times," said Thompson. "The perseverance that they showed in having a semester cut short and moved to online shows a lot of who they are as people and teammates. This will help us build this team in the classroom and the field for years to come."
ESports was strong with a 3.52 and a cumulative 3.244 GPA for the year. The Cheer squad had a 3.035 cumulative and ended the spring with a 3.52 GPA.
"You learn a lot about the people you have in your foxhole when you face adversity. Our coaches, staff, and scholar-athletes were amazing," said Lueken. "I am honored to serve such fantastic young men and women."
