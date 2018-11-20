South Dakota School of Mines senior quarterback Jake Sullivan continues to pick up honors. After closing the books on an outstanding season in which he broke 17 school records and ranked nationally in several categories, Sullivan has been nominated for the 2018 Harlon Hill Trophy — the NCAA Division II College Football Player of the Year Award.
Late Monday night Sullivan, in a popular online voting contest, also was named the Hero Sports D2 Quarterback of the Year
For the Harlon Hill Trophy, a total of 37 student-athletes from across the nation have been nominated — nine nominees hail from Super Region 1, nine from Super Region 2, eight from Super Region 3 and 11 from Super Region 4. The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference is part of Super Region 4
“The Harlon Hill Trophy is the Heisman of Division II college football, and we’re ecstatic for Jake and his teammates that he has been nominated among the 37 best football players in the country,” said Hardrocker coach Zach Tinker.
The sports information directors at the 166 NCAA Division II football-playing institutions nominate and vote on the award. The 37 initial candidates will be placed on regional ballots and the top two players from each of the four NCAA regions will advance to the national ballot when regional voting concludes on Monday.
Sullivan closed out his career as one of the best in Hardrocker history. He finished the 2018 season with a record-setting 293-of-461 passing for 3,576 yards and 32 TD passes for 63.6 percent (all are Mines season records). He averaged 325.1 yards per game, which led Division II. He also had 10 rushing touchdowns and carried the ball 129 times for 340 yards. The Rapid City native led the conference in passing yards, passing attempts and completions, and yards per game.
“Jake’s commitment to the Hardrocker football program, his dedication to the core values of SD Mines, his passion for the Rapid City community, and his outstanding performance on the field will serve as a template for future ‘Rocker players to emulate,” Tinker said.
This also marks the first time in Hardrocker history a scholar athlete has been nominated for this prestigious award. Other RMAC players include: senior wide receiver Chad Hovasse of Adams State and junior running back Cameron Mayberry of Colorado School of Mines.
The winner of the 2018 award will be announced Dec. 14 and will be honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club awards banquet on Jan. 10.
Their list features 21 seniors, 10 juniors, four sophomores and two freshmen. One nominee — Bowie State’s Amir Hall, in 2017 — previously advanced to the finalist stage.
The Hill Trophy is named for the late Harlon Hill, the former University of North Alabama standout who excelled with the Lions from 1950-53 before going on to fame in the National Football League with the Chicago Bears.
In the Hero Sports D2 Quarterback of the Year voting, Sullivan received 3,921 votes for 52.69 percent, ahead of second-place finisher Isaac Harker of Colorado School of Mines, who received 2,931 votes for 39.39 percent. The other four nominees garnered just 589 votes between them.