South Dakota School of Mines sophomore Dana Thomson has been named to the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference All-Academic First Team announced Thursday, while teammates Caryn Hazard, Hannah Stevenson and Shyann Bastian received RMAC Honor Roll honors.
"I am extremely proud of these four women for representing themselves and this program at the highest standard. Dana, Shyann, Hannah and Caryn are brilliant women that will undoubtedly have a part in changing the world with whatever they choose to do in life," said Hardrocker coach Lauren Torvi–Proschazka.
The RMAC All-Academic First Team members, were voted on by the conference's sports information directors. To be eligible for consideration, a student-athlete must carry a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (GPA) and must have been an active student at the institution for at least two consecutive semesters or three consecutive quarters.
Thompson, an outside hitter from Fruita, Colorado, who is majoring in Computer Science has a 3.745 GPA. She set an RMAC record for kills in a five-set match earlier this season, tallying 35 in the match against Fort Lewis College and had .346 hitting percentage. Thompson continues to lead the conference in kills (396) — which is 93 more than second place. She is averaging a league high 4.45 kills per set, which ranks fifth nationally. She is also leading the RMAC with 426.5 points, averaging 4.77 per set. She is currently hitting .253 on the season.
Mines women's basketball opens with exhibition
The South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team will kick off the 2019-20 season Friday evening when the Hardrockers travel to Pocatello, Idaho, to square off against the Idaho State Bengals in a 7 p.m. exhibition game.
It will be first-year head coach Jeri Jacobson's first game at the helm.
Idaho State is a NCAA Division I program and this will be the first ever meeting for the 'Rockers in their first official outing of the season – although it is an exhibition game and does not count toward Mines' win-loss record or cumulative statistics.
Even though this will be the first time the 'Rockers and Bengals have met on the hardwood, Jacobson is no stranger to the Idaho State program after serving the past few years as an assistant coach for the Bengals biggest rival — the University of Idaho Vandals.
The game is slated for a 7 p.m. tipoff and will feature Live Stats and Audio brought to you by KISU 91.1.
Hardrocker esports team hosting competition
The South Dakota School of Mines Hardrocker esports team will be hosting its second Grubby Games Esports Convention this weekend in the King Center and Fraser Gymnasium.
The Grubby Games Esports Convention is a celebration of both esports and internet culture. The convention will feature an open Smash Brothers Ultimate tournament, Collegiate League of Legends Invitational, a table top gaming area, and a bring-your-own computer area with space to support 70 personal computers.
To conclude the full list of competitions, West River Media Productions will be presenting an EDM show with performing artists Crystal Form, Lawcifer and Dr. Trickbot.
During the convention, attendees will also participate in an Extra Life 24-hour fundraiser for Children's Hospitals in connection with Regional Health.
The Hardrocker esports League of Legends teams will be competing on Saturday. Engel hopes to elevate the convention in the next couple of years to eventually have the event be housed at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.