The South Dakota School of Mines varsity esports program will add four new games in the fall of 2019 under its competition umbrella which brings the total to five different types of video games the Hardrockers compete in. Along with League of Legends, Mines will add Overwatch, Rocket League, Fortnite and Dota 2 to its lineup.
“I’m thrilled to be working with Hardrocker athletics to announce the addition of Overwatch, Rocket League, Fortnite and Dota 2 to our esports roster,” said Hardrocker esports coordinator Wyatt Engel. “We look forward to expanding the influence of Hardrocker esports in the collegiate community and to promote South Dakota Mines as the leader of esports in South Dakota."
Esports was the 14th sports program added to Hardrocker athletics in August 2018 and the first varsity esports team in the state of South Dakota, as well as the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Engel assembled a roster for League of Legends, one of the more popular games in the esports community, and competed in a six-game season this past year.
“Adding four new teams and 20 new players is a challenging task that will push our facilities and resources to the limits,” Engel said. “However, this challenge is made easier by the support of our campus club SDSM&T Esports Association — which is one of the largest and most developed collegiate esports clubs in the Midwest.”
Overwatch
Overwatch is a team-based multiplayer game developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment. Overwatch assigns players into two teams of six, with each player selecting from a roster of 31 characters, known as "heroes", each with a unique style of play whose roles are divided into three general categories that fit their role. Players on a team work together to secure and defend control points on a map or escort a payload across the map in a limited amount of time.
Season dates: Jan. 1-April 21
Rocket League
Rocket League is a vehicular soccer video game developed and published by Psyonix. Described as "soccer with rocket-powered cars", Rocket League has up to four players assigned to each of the two teams, using rocket-powered vehicles to hit a ball into their opponent's goal and score points over the course of a match.
Rocket League Dates: Feb. 16–March 20
Fortnite
Fortnite is an online video game developed by Epic Games and released in 2017. Fortnite has a few different game modes, but Mines will focus on Fortnite Battle Royal. In this game mode, teams of two players will fight to be the last team standing amongst 100 players that are placed inside a shrinking landscape.
Fortnite Dates: Oct. 13–April 6.
Dota 2
Dota 2 is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game developed and published by Valve Corporation. Dota 2 is played in matches between two teams of five players, with each team occupying and defending their own separate base. The objective is to out-strategize your opponent and destroy their base. Dota 2 is very similar to League of Legends, but with different visual appeals.
Dota 2 Dates: Oct. 13–April 6.