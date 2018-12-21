Mines to host annual Kid 'Rockers Basketball Camp
The South Dakota School of Mines men’s basketball program and Kieffer Family Dental will be holding its annual Hardrocker Kid ‘Rockers Basketball camp Dec. 29 at the King Center.
The camp is for boys and girls in grades K-6. The cost is $25 per camper, $40 for two campers in the same family or $50 for three campers in the same family. Registration and check-in is at 9:30 a.m. with the actual on-court instruction starting at 10 a.m. going until 11:30 am.
A basketball session will be taught by members of the Hardrocker men’s basketball team.
Checks can be made out to: The Hardrocker Club; and sent to: SDSM&T, 501 E. St. Joseph St., Rapid City SD 57701.
To download a brochure go to www.gorockers.com and click on “additional links” followed by “camps”. For more information, contact assistant coach Roger Trennepohl at: 605-355-3023 or email at: roger.trennepohl@sdsmt.edu.