It's never easy in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference as the South Dakota School of Mines football team continues to strive for its first league win Saturday as the Hardrockers host No. 18 Colorado State-Pueblo.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on Dunham Field at O'Harra Stadium.
The ThunderWolves improved to 3-1 overall with a 24-17 region win against then-No. 11 Texas A&M-Commerce. CSU-Pueblo is 3-0 against South Dakota Mines.
CSU-Pueblo is second in the RMAC for fewest penalties (23) and fewest penalty yards (234). With only three turnovers lost, CSUP is tied for first in the conference and eighth in Division II. CSU-Pueblo has thrown one interception and has two fumbles lost.
"All games in the RMAC right now are hard," Mines coach Zach Tinker said. "Certainly if we make some of the mistakes that we made (last Saturday) they are all going to be hard."
Mines is coming off a tough 28-16 loss to Dixie State last weekend. The Hardrockers stifled the Trailblazers early, leading 10-6 at halftime. But Dixie State outscores the 'Rockers 22-6 in the third and fourth quarters.
Mines is averaging 331.3 yards of offense and scoring 20.5 points per game and is allowing 439.8 yards and 24.8 points per game while the Hardrocker defense leads the nation with five defensive touchdowns and have seven interceptions (12th nationally) and three fumbles recovered. Mines' 10 turnovers gained is tied for 1st in the RMAC and T-25th nationally. The team's 3.5 sacks per game is good for second in the conference and 15th nationally.
Running back Ahmad Lewis averages 104.3 all-purpose yards per game to rank sixth in the RMAC. The junior transfer's 86 rushing yards per game is second in the RMAC, as is his 344 yards on the ground.
Linebacker Cole Peterson has 47 tackles (21 solo) to sit second in the RMAC and eighth in NCAA Division II. He has six tackles for a loss.
Jackets to face Dixie State on the road
The Black Hills State University football team looks to use the momentum from its first win of the season with a tough road encounter in St. George, Utah, Saturday against Dixie State University.
You have free articles remaining.
The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 13-7 victory over Fort Lewis on Swarm Days. Kielar Harpham opened the scoring on a 52-yard run out of the Wildcat in the first quarter. With the score tied, 7-7, Chance Eben ran the ball in from 8 yards out to give BHSU a 13-7 lead in the third quarter. Harpham finished with 157 all-purpose yards in the game. Defensively, Josh Gurnaby led the squad with 10 tackles, including one at the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter on a fourth down play to help seal the win.
BHSU coach John Reiners said the Yellow Jackets picked up some nice momentum last week with their win. His team's defense stepped up against Fort Lewis.
"They stepped up when it counted," Reiners said. "You can make all the plays you want in the first, second, third quarter, but when you get to the fourth quarter, that's when you need to make the plays that are going to make the difference between winning and losing. That's when all of our guys stepped up."
The Trailblazers are 3-1, winners of three straight. Dixie State opened with a 36-7 loss to CSU-Pueblo before rattling off three consecutive wins, most recently over South Dakota School of Mines, 28-16. Quarterback Keaton Mott threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns. Dejuan Dantzler caught two touchdowns and had 116 yards receiving.
Eagles look to get going at Western Colorado
The Chadron State Eagles look to snap a three-game losing skid Saturday on the road, facing the Western Colorado Mountaineers in Gunnison, Colo. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
The Mountaineers will enter Saturday's game with a 2-2 record. They opened the season by losing to Idaho State, an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision team 38-18, but downed South Dakota Mines 27-7 and slipped past Colorado Mesa 30-28 by booting a field goal on the final play of the game.
This past Saturday while Mesa outscored the Eagles 22-7 in the fourth quarter for 42-30 win, Adams State squeezed out a 38-31 decision over the Mountaineers when the Grizzlies scored a touchdown with 29 seconds remaining and Western fumbled away the ensuing kickoff
The Eagles are averaging 465.8 yards a game, but have scored just three points in the first quarter and have been outscored 75-22 in the first halves of their four contests.
A few changes have been made in the Eagles' offensive line. Senior Jared Maciejczak has moved from center to right guard, redshirt freshman Michael DeCamillis is now listed as the starting center and sophomore Austin Rapp has taken over at left guard after missing the first two games after recovering from surgery.