The South Dakota School of Mines track and field program has announced that it has signed 18 athletes for the 2019-2020 school year.
“I’m excited for these scholar athletes to start competing for the Hardrocker track and field and cross country programs,” said Mines head coach Steven Johnson. “This recruiting class will give us some depth in a variety of areas and give us a great opportunity to strengthen our roster as we move into the coming season.”
The new signees include:
Grant Bauer, 400, 800, 1,600 Highlands Ranch, Colorado
Schuyler Brown, shot put, Overton, Nebraska
Jade Cass, high jump, triple jump, long jump, Hereford, Colorado.
Monty Christo, III, 5k, 3,200, 1,600, cross country, Andover, Kansas
Ian Cone, shot put, discus, Sterling, Colorado.
Danny Conlisk, 200, 400, 4x400 relay, Coupeville, Washington
Sam Elliott 5k, 3,200, 1,600, 800, cross country, Sioux Falls
Brett Flerchinger, 5k, 3,200, 1,600, cross country, Boise, Idaho
Ryan Hill, triple jump, long jump, Triple Jump, Sioux Falls
Reid Kaiser, shot put, discus, Sterling, Colorado
Jonathon Kittelson, 5k, 1,600, 800, cross country, Norfolk, Nebraska
Alyssa Frankie, 1,600, 3,200, cross country, Rapid City (Stevens)
Nadia Kaczmarz, 1,600, 800, La Grange Park, Illinois
Jenna Sayler, shot put, discus Sioux Falls
Jacey Stubbs, shot put, discus, javelin, Shot Put, Discus, Javelin, Platte County
Morgan Thompson, 4x100, high Jump, triple jump, Brandon
Marryn Willberg, shot put, discus, Bagley, Minnesota
Adeline Wilson, 5k, 3,200, 1,600, 800, cross country, Aurora, Colorado
Mines' Keeble earns South Central Region honors
South Dakota School of Mines sophomore Erica Keeble earned NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field South Central Region honors in the women's pole vault event announced Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
The top five individuals in each event from each region earned All-Region honors, in addition to each of the members of the region's top three relay teams. The regions used for this award include: Atlantic, Central, East, Midwest, South, South Central, Southeast and West.
Keeble ranked fifth in the region with her season-best mark of 12-feet, 6 ¾ inches, at the Kit Mayer Invite at Golden Colorado, on April 13. That mark is a Mines school record.
Keeble, who was named to the All-RMAC first team, took top honors in the women's pole vault at the RMAC Outdoor Championships in Rapid City, April 26-28, at 12-6 ¼.
"Erica had a tremendous year, both indoors and outdoors. This award was hard earned and a nice layer of icing on the cake," said Mines coach Steve Johnson.
BHSU cross country adds Wyoming runner
Black Hills State University cross country coach Scott Walkinshaw has announced the addition of Marcos Valerio for the 2019 season.
Valerio is from Granger, Wyoming, and during his senior year at Green River High School, he earned All-Conference and All-State accolades in cross country. He also had a third-place finish in the 3,200-meter run and a fifth-place finish in the 1,600-meter during the 2018 track and field season.
"Marcus is going to be a great addition to our program as a student-athlete here at BHSU. He's having an outstanding senior year," said Walkinshaw. "Marcus is coached by BHSU alums Craig Levitt and Dan Hanson. He's accomplished a lot on pretty low mileage, but will have to make an adjustment to collegiate running which he is well aware of and prepared to do."