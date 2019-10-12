A week after the South Dakota School of Mines women's volleyball team took out one of the top teams in the country, the Hardrockers followed that up with a win over the RMAC's best ranked team, defeating the Metropolitan State University-Denver Roadrunners, 3-1, Saturday afternoon in Rapid City.
The Hardrockers defeated the Roadrunners, 25-22, 20-25, 25-23, 25-17, and It was the first time the 'Rockers have ever beaten MSUD.
It was also the first time in four matches that the visitors had lost a set, blanking the previous four teams they faced.
The Hardrockers were swinging well, as they collected 51 kills on 129 attacks for the night and were hitting .310.
MSUD had 61 kills on 141 attacks and a hitting percentage of .305. Mines added 45 assists, eight total blocks and 54 digs. The Roadrunners had 56 assists, 57 digs and two total blocks.
Individually for Hardrockers, Dana Thomson set the pace with 17 kills on 40 attacks with a hitting percentage of .375. Jacey Koethe added 10 kills on 22 attacks and a hitting percentage of .318. Shyann Bastian tallied 19 assists for the 'Rockers while Kassie Luce collected 16. Anna Thomas led the way with 20 digs.
South Dakota Mines (8-10) will hit the road next weekend when they play at Western Colorado University Friday, followed by a matchup with Colorado Mesa on Saturday.
Chadron State drops BHSU in five sets
The Black Hills State University volleyball team lost a five-set heartbreaker to Chadron State College, 3-2, Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles (11-5, 5-3 RMAC) won the first two sets, 25-23 and 25-19, before the Yellow Jackets (7-10, 5-4) came back to win set three (25-22) and set four (25-18). In the decisive fifth set, CSC won 15-11.
In the fifth set, with the score tied at 5-all, two kills by Laurel Lech helped push the Yellow Jacket's lead to three points, but the Eagles would respond with a 7-0 run to regain a lead at 12-8. The visitors would go on to close out the set and earn the win.
Lech had her second career triple-double, tallying 36 assists, 19 digs, and 14 kills. Sierra Ward had a match high 20 kills, while Mariah Robinson had 18 and Madison Hoopman had 10. Tess Thomas chipped in 27 assists, while Haedyn Rhoades recorded 38 assists.
The Yellow Jackets will head back on the road next weekend to take on Colorado Mesa and Western Colorado starting Friday.
Cross Country
Mines men finish seventh, women 10th at FHSU Open
The South Dakota School of Mines men's cross country team finished seventh and the women secured 10th Saturday at the Fort Hays State University Cross Country Open in Hays, Kansas.
The Hardrockers had to scramble to get into the big race after Mother Nature forced their original meet, the Yellowjacket Invitational in Billings, Montana, to cancel earlier this week.
The men collected 170 points in the race to earn the seventh-place showing. Colorado School of Mines won the event with 31, St. Mary was second with 69, FHSU was close behind in third with 71.
In the women's race, the Hardrockers posted 244 points, just two points out of ninth place, which was held by Newman. Southwest Baptist took top honors with a 43, edging out Colorado School of Mines with a 43 for second place.
In the men's race, Colorado Mines' Derek Steele was the overall winner, clocking a time of 24 minutes 8.9 seconds.
The Hardrockers top performer was Joel Haas, who finished in 30th place in a time of 25:42.2. Teammate Ryan Moen was eight spots back in 39th place clocking a 25:51.1 and Andrew Ferris secured 49th place after posting a time of 26:08.4.
In the women's race, Southwest Baptist took the Top 3 spots as Elysia Burgos (17:23.5), Tess Valdivia (17:31.3) and Tabitha Weber (17:48.1) finished 1-3, respectively.
The Hardrockers were led by Adeline Wilson, who clocked a time of 19:29.4 and finished 40th, Kayla Gagen was two spots back in 42nd with a time of 19:31.9, Alyssa Franke was 50th after posting a time of 19:42.1.