Mines volleyball falls to Regis in home opener

The South Dakota Mines volleyball team dropped its first home match of the year to the No. 17 Regis University Rangers.

After a tight first set of 25-22, the Rangers rolled in the next two sets, 25-12 and 25-18.

The Rangers had 39 kills to the Hardrockers 26. Regis was led by Caitlyn Burroway with 10 kills.

For the Hardrockers, Lacey Koethe had eight kills while Shyann Bastian finished with six kills and two blocks. Chelsea Brewsteeightr had seven digs while Anna Thomas and Claire Smith each had six digs.

The loss drops the Hardrockers to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the RMAC. The ‘Rockers are back on the court next Saturday with a doubleheader against Ft Lewis College and Colorado Mesa University.

BHSU volleyball's match with Mary is canceled

The Black Hills State volleyball team's match against the University of Mary in Spearfish has been canceled canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Additionally, the neutral site match between Chadron State and UMary that was scheduled for 2 p.m. has also been canceled.

BHSU, 2-1 on the season, and Chadron State are still set to face off Saturday morning at 11 a.m. as scheduled, and will add a second match against each other at 2 p.m. The second match will count as a non-conference game.

