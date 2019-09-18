The South Dakota School of Mines volleyball team made the team’s first home appearance of the season a winning one, and in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night at the King Center, as the Hardrockers overcame a 2-1 set disadvantage to knock off the Dickinson State University in a five-set thriller 24-26, 25-21, 20-25, 25-12, 15-7.
The Hardrockers looked out of sync in the first set as their big hitters, sophomore Dana Thomson and senior Caryn Hazard, struggled to find seams in the Blue Hawk front wall, an effect perhaps resulting from a young squad (only four upper classmen on the squad) amped up at making a first appearance before a home crowd.
“Any time you put that many freshman (seven) on the floor in the first match at home, it can be a little exhilarating and can overwhelm the emotions which make us incredibly inconsistent,” Mines head coach Lauren Torvi-Prochazka said. “Absolutely we were not ready to play in the first set, and with the emotions had a total breakdown of fundamentals.”
The Hardrockers bounced back in the second set, jumping out to a 9-4 lead and fighting off a late Blue Hawk rally midway through the set to even the match. Thomson, held to a couple of kills in the first set, was the difference maker contributing seven kills in the second.
“There was a lot of non-communication in the first set and we weren’t playing like we do normally as a team,” said Thomson, who led the Hardrocker attack with a game-high 27 kills. “It was rough the first set since we weren’t who we want to be. We have been working a lot on seeing the blockers, and finding seams and basically working around what the other team is putting up. We weren’t doing that well in the first set but we started to make then really work for what we were putting out.”
After Dickinson State broke a 11-all tie and slowly pulled away to win the third set, Mines rebounded in the fourth set effectively taking control of the net both offensively and defensively en-route to the lop-sided win.
“We weren’t too down on ourselves being down a set,” said Caryn Hazard, who after Thomson staked the Hardrockers to an early 8-2 lead including spike winners on the first three points. She picked up the load through the middle portion of the set before securing the final point with a middle hit spike. “We felt that we were coming together and were improving and if we continued to do that we could come back and win.”
A shift in strategy aided the Hardrocker cause as well.
“Dana and Caryn were huge in the fourth set, and I think going to the 5-1 and letting Shyann (Bastian) run the floor was a huge change for our offense,” Torvi-Prochazka said. “When she can take over the play, she does a great job.”
The Laramie, Wyo., sophomore did just that on Wednesday night contributing a game high 51 assists to the Hardrocker attack, a tally aided considerably by the back-row digs and passes of freshman libero Anna Thomas (35 digs).
An unexpected boost to Hardrocker mojo came in the person of freshman Dejah Behrendt, who came off the bench in the third set to make a big kill, and then added a couple more spikes in the fourth to help even the match at two sets apiece.
“Dejah is a fantastic kid,” Torvi-Prochazka said of the Surprise, Ariz., freshman. “She got the team going. She hadn’t played yet this season. I had yet to put her in a match and I think she’s deserved herself a spot.”
The Hardrockers carried the momentum built up in their impressive fourth set play into the fifth and deciding set that quickly turned into a no-doubter as Mines jumped out to a 5-0 advantage off three of Hazard’s 19 spikes in the contest. Freshman Jacey Koethe (eight kills) added two points from the middle hitter position on a spike and penetration put-down, Behrendt added another on a spike as did Bastian on a quick hit before closing out the match with a kill.
“We didn’t change what we were doing going into the fifth set,” Torvi-Prochazka said. “Our plan was to get Dana and Caryn every single ball and let them do their thing. We continue to talk every day about creating an identity about who we are and having the confidence and leadership to play that way all the time.”
The Hardrockers (4-5) open Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play this weekend, meeting Westminster College in Salt Lake City on Friday night (6 p.m.), and Dixie State in St. George, Utah, on Saturday (6 p.m.).