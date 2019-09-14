The South Dakota School of Mines volleyball team closed out the weekend with a split as it earned a 3-0 victory over Lake Superior State, before dropping a 3-2 decision to University of Minnesota Crookston on the second day of the Huskies Classic in St. Cloud, Minn., on Saturday.
In their first match of the day, the Hardrockers picked up a 25-16, 26-24, 25-20 victory over the Lakers.
Dana Thomson led Mines with 15 kills, Caryn Hazard added 10 kills and Shyann Bastian finished with 23 assists.
Anna Thomas led the team in digs with 23.
In the second match, the Golden Eagles kicked off the contest with a 25-21 win in the first set, before the Hardrockers fought back to take the next two sets 25-22 and 25-21.
Crookston regained the momentum in the fourth set and earned a 25-13 win, before closing it out with a narrow 15-13 victory.
Thomson paced Mines with 17 kills, Jacey Koethe added 14 and Hannah Stevenson finished with 10.
Bastian led the second game with 33 assists, while Thomas had 30 digs.
South Dakota Mines (3-5) is back in action Wednesday when it hosts Dickinson State.
Yellow Jackets drop two on final day of Chap Classic
The Black Hills State University volleyball team dropped two matches at the Chap Classic on Saturday.
The Yellow Jackets (2-6) fell 3-2 to Pittsburg State University, before dropping a 3-1 match to Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
The Gorillas and BHSU played a tough five setter as PSU won 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 21-25 and 15-10.
Sierra Ward finished the match with 11 kills, while Kindra Cerrone had seven kills and four block assists. Peyton Bodemann tallied nine kills and four block assists to help on the front line.
Laurel Lech chipped in with 26 assists, 13 digs, and five kills for the Yellow Jackets.
In a rematch from the first game of the season, Black Hills State was unable to defeat the Bulldogs again as they picked up the win 25-16, 25-16, 16-25 and 25-20.
In the match, Madee Hoopman led with 11 kills, while Lech recorded 31 assists, while Haedyn Rhoades had 16 digs.
Next up, the Yellow Jackets will take on Dixie State Friday.
Women's Soccer
BHSU edged by Carroll College
The Black Hills State University women's soccer team was edged by Carroll College, 1-0, Saturday afternoon.
The Saints (3-1-1) opened the game on the offensive, getting off six shots before Jessica Schuman forced a save in the 16th minute.
Carroll broke through in the 29th minute, when Makayla Welch scored on a cross from the right flank.
In the second half, the Yellow Jackets spent more time on the attack, putting three shots on frame. However, Carroll's defense was able to hold, and the Saints took the victory, 1-0.
Black Hills State (0-4) will open Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play at home Friday when it hosts Fort Lewis.
High School Tennis
Cobblers lose three at Brandon Valley Jamboree
The Rapid City Central girls tennis team had a tough day to close out the Brandon Valley Jamboree as it suffered a trio of losses Saturday afternoon.
The Cobblers lost a pair of 9-0 decisions to Sioux Falls Washington and Sioux Falls Lincoln, before losing 8-1 to Harrisburg to close out the day.
Lindsey Pfingston won the lone singles match for Central as she defeated Grace Starr in Flight 2.
Rapid City Central will take on Rapid City Stevens Tuesday at Parkview.
Hockey
Elmes rejoins Rush
Defenseman Josh Elmes re-signed with the Rapid City Rush for the 2019-20 season, the ECHL club announced Saturday.
Elmes spent the last two seasons on the blue line for the Rush before being traded to the Fort Wayne Komets in March 2019. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound defensemen had career highs last year with Rapid City, with five goals, 14 assists and 79 penalty minutes in 59 games.
“Returning to play for the Rush means a lot to me. I’ve played a few years here and love being a part of not only the Rush organization, but the community of Rapid City as well,” Elmes said on his return to the Rush.
A native of Brandon, Manitoba, Elmes is entering his third professional season. Prior to playing professionally, Elmes jumped around the ranks of junior, college, and senior hockey, playing for the OCN Blizzard in the MJHL, the Fargo Force and Dubuque Fighting Saints of the USHL, the University of Manitoba, and the Moosomin Rangers in the North Central Hockey League.