The South Dakota School of Mines volleyball team won its first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference match of the season, topping Westminster College in straight sets (25-17, 26-24, 25-17).
Dana Thomson had a big offensive day for the Hardrockers, notching 15 kills while Anna Breidt had nine and Shyann Bastin had six.
Bredit also had two aces along with while Thomson and Alye Wagner had one each.
Hannah Stevenson had five blocks while Bredit had three and Caryn Hazzard had three. Allie Boggs had 19 assists while Bastain had 17.
Tana Dahlberg had 25 digs, Wagner had 13 and Thompson had 12.
The Hardrockers, 3-7, 1-1 in RMAC, travel to Colorado State-Pueblo Friday.
BHSU volleyball falls to Dixie State
Dixie State won three close sets to stop the Black Hills State University volleyball team Saturday night at the Young Center in Spearfish.
The Trailblazers won by scores of 25-23, 26-24, and 25-21.
"I was pleased with the effort and attitude of our team today," said head coach Kristin Carmichael. "We still have to play more consistent and limit opponent runs to win."
Ellise Leach had a big day for the Jackets with 10 kills, 15 digs and three service aces. Carisa Becerra finished with eight kills and laurel Leach added 24 set assists.
The Yellow Jackets, 0-2 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play and 3-7 overall, will face New Mexico Highlands and Colorado State-Pueblo on the road next weekend.
Black Hills State soccer loses to MSU-Billings
The Black Hills State University women's soccer team fell to the Montana State University Billings, 3-0, on Saturday afternoon.
The MSU Billings Yellowjackets (2-1-1) opened the game with a pair of chances in the first four minutes, forcing a save from Zoe Baldwin, and hitting the crossbar. Ella Goodman recorded the first shot for the Yellow Jackets (0-5) in the sixth minute. MSUB took a 1-0 lead in the 29th minute. BHSU had two more shots in the half, but were unable to break through, and entered the break down, 1-0.
The Yellowjackets outshot the Yellow Jackets, 19-6. Claire Tevaseu, Jordan Devoto, and Alexa Iacolucci scored for MSUB.
Black Hills State opens the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference schedule next weekend. The Yellow Jackets head to Fort Lewis on Friday before playing at Adams State Saturday.