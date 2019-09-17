The South Dakota School of Mines volleyball team opens its home slate Wednesday night against Dickinson State, beginning at 6 p.m. in Goodell Gymnasium at the King Center.
The Hardrockers (3-5) look to win their final non-conference match of the 2019 season.
After their 2-2 weekend in Saint Cloud, Minn., the Hardrockers sit in the middle of the conference standings in almost every statistical category. Freshman libero Anna Thomas currently ranks second among all RMAC players in digs per set, averaging 5.58. Sophomore outside hitter Dana Thomson ranks fifth in the RMAC in kills per set, averaging 3.73.
The Blue Hawks are led offensively by junior outside hitter Baylie Bashner, who has posted 64 kills on the season thus far. Defensively, junior Sarah Dobitz is averaging 4.56 digs per set in the libero position for the Blue Hawks. Dickinson State is coming off a 1-1 weekend doubleheader vs. Briercrest.
BHSU women's rodeo team wins twice over weekend
The Black Hills State University rodeo teams competed in a double rodeo at the Midplains Community College Rodeo in North Platte, Neb., last weekend.
In the first rodeo, which was a one go-round, the BHSU women were first, taking the top two spots in the all-around, while the men took second place. In the second rodeo, the women once again claimed the victory.
In the first rodeo, Alyssa Lockhart was first in the all-around with 283.5 points, while Emilee Pauley was second with 280.5 points.
In breakaway roping, Chanci Kraft and Pauley finished in a tie for first with 3.4. Lockhart was just behind in third with 3.5, and Sydney Fuerst was fourth with 3.8. Sydney Theobald took fifth with 4.3.
In goat tying, Lockhart won the event with 7.3, while Taylor Hanson and KeAnna Ward tied for fourth with 7.9. Savana Johnston was sixth with 8.1 and Kraft was eighth with 8.8.
Pauley won barrel racing with 18.01, while Cashae McGee was third with 18.19. Johnston finished fifth with 18.30, while Lockhart was sixth (18.37) and Theobald was eighth (18.46).
In team roping, Ward and Kraft were third with 12.3, and Chandler Comfort finished fourth with 13.5. Dalton Magilke and Opal Harkins teamed up to place sixth with 15.8.
In tie down roping, Tanner Fite won the event with 9.6, while Tayte Goodman won saddle bronc riding with 64. In steer wrestling, Riley Hannum was fifth with 5.49.
In the second rodeo of the weekend, the women once again took the team title. In goat tying, Ward was third with 15.2 on two and Pauley was sixth with 15.3 on two. Lockhart was second in the short go with 7.6.
In breakaway roping, Kraft was third with 8.3 on two, while Ward was just behind in fourth with 8.7 on two. Larissa Getten finished sixth with 16.6 on two. In the long go, Tayle Brink and Johnston tied for first with 2.9.
In barrel racing in the second rodeo, McGee was second with 35.98 on two, while Brink was fourth with 36.67 on two. Theobald took first in the long go with 18.0.
In team roping, Taylor Hanson took first with 18.6 on two, and Comfort was sixth with 34.3 on two. Comfort was also second in tie down roping with 22.5 on two.
Next up for BHSU is a trip to Fort Dodge, Iowa, to compete at the Iowa Central Community College Rodeo on September 27-28.
BHSU golfers 13th at Golden Bear
The Black Hills State University women's golf team finished 13th at the Golden Bear Classic, hosted by Concordia Saint Paul on Monday and Tuesday. The tournament was played at The Jewel Golf Course in Lake City, Minn.
Sarah Galles led the way for the Yellow Jackets, finishing in a tie for 57th at 35-over 179 (91-88). Nicole Klungness was tied for 65th after carding a 40-over 184 (94-90), while Jocelyn Olson took 74th with a 53-over 197 (97-100). Hayley Franke was just behind in a tie for 75th after shooting 57-over 201 (101-100). Meanwhile, Gracie Johnson finished 83rd, carding 81-over 225 (108-117).
BHSU finished the tournament at 185-over 761 (383-378). Augustana won the event, carding 30-over 606 (303-303) as a team. The University of Sioux Falls (322-303=625) was second, and Nebraska-Kearney (316-313-629) took third. Individually, Alex Stone of Augie won the tournament, shooting an even 144 (75-69).
Black Hills State will be back in action on this weekend at the SMSU Invite, hosted by Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, Minn.
Richter gains conference weekly honor
Morningside College sophomore goalkeeper Maleah Richter was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference’s women’s soccer Defensive Player of the Week Tuesday.
Richter, a Rapid City Stevens graduate, picked up her first collegiate clean sheet in goal and the program’s first since 2018, blanking Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference foe University of St. Mary 2-0 Saturday. She picked up one save in the midst of seven Spires shot attempts.