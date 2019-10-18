The South Dakota School of Mines volleyball team stormed back from an early deficit to score a 3-2 win over Western Colorado Friday night in Gunnison, Colo.
The Mountaineers took the first two sets 25-18 and 25-23, before the Hardrockers battled back to take the next two 25-19 and 25-23.
With the match tied at two sets apiece and the momentum on its side, Mines went on to take the fifth set 15-11.
Dana Thomson had an outstanding performance, finishing with 27 kills and 10 digs. Jacey Koethe added 14 kills and Chelsea Brewster finished with 10.
Kassie Luce paced the team with 27 assists and Anna Thomas had 41 digs.
The Hardrockers (9-10) return to action today when they travel to Colorado Mesa for a 4 p.m. matchup.
Jackets fall in five sets
Black Hills State had a tough start to its weekend road trip as it lost a 3-2 decision to Colorado Mesa Friday night in Grand Junction, Colo.
Mesa opened with a 26-24 win in the first set, but the Yellow Jackets battled back to take a 2-1 lead with a pair of 26-24 victories.
The Mavericks regained the momentum with a 25-20 win the fourth and put the match away with a 15-7 fifth-set victory.
You have free articles remaining.
Madison Hoopman led BHSU with 17 kills, Kindra Cerrone added 12 kills and Sierra Ward finished with 11.
Tess Thomas and Laurel Lech chipped in with 23 assists apiece for the Yellow Jackets.
Black Hills State (7-11) looks to bounce back when it plays at Western Colorado tonight at 6 p.m.
College Soccer
Mines men drop Colorado Christian
The South Dakota School of Mines men's soccer team made it a clean sweep of Colorado Christian after the Hardrockers defeated the Cougars, 3-2, Friday afternoon during a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup at Sioux Park Stadium.
In the first half both teams got on the scoreboard in the 32nd minute. The 'Rockers took a brief one-goal lead on a Garrett Bonzell goal. Moments later, Liam Lakey of CCU scored for the Cougars on an assist from Zach Mercier to knot the score at 1-all.
Mines took a quick two-goal lead as they scored twice in the first seven-plus minutes of the second half. Evan McConnell scored first for the Hardrockers in the 49th minute then a Sterling McKenzie net-finder in the 53rd minute made the score 3-1.
South Dakota Mines (3-8-1) returns to action Sunday when it hosts Metropolitan State-Denver.