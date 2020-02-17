Mines’ Williams, Keeble pocket RMAC awards

South Dakota School of Mines senior Allec Williams was named Monday the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference offensive player of the week for the period ending Feb. 16.

This is the second time this season that Williams has earned this award.

Williams, a 5-foot-11 guard from Albany, Ga., led the Hardrockers to a home sweep and sixth win in a row to lift his team into a fourth-place tie in RMAC regular season standings.

"Allec had an excellent performance this weekend and really did his part to help the team win two more important RMAC games," Hardrocker men's basketball heads coach Eric Glenn said "He's an extremely balanced player right now and opposing teams are having some difficulties trying to figure out how to stop him."

Over two games last weekend Williams scored 56 points, shot 57 percent on 24 of 42 attempts and was 5 of 8 on free throws. He scored 33 points during Friday’s win over Chadron State, 83-58, and followed that with 23 points during Saturday's victory over Metro State Denver, 74-55.

Williams is averaging 16.7 points per game and is ranked fifth in the RMAC. The Industrial Engineering major, who has scored over 1,000 points in his college career, is shooting 44 percent on the season, and leads the team with 418 points so far this year.