Mines’ Williams named RMAC player of the week; Duffy earns Summit honors

South Dakota Mines guard Allec Williams was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball offensive player of the week, the league office announced Monday after leading the Hardrockers to wins over Colorado Mines and the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs last weekend.
Williams’ performance against the Orediggers and Mountain Lions played a major role in the Hardrockers defeating two teams ahead of them in the conference standings.
“It was great to see such an outstanding performance from Allec,” Hardrocker men’s basketball head coach Eric Glenn said. “He let the game come to him and he played very well in transition.”
Williams, a senior guard from Albany, Ga., had a season-high 26 points Friday against Colorado Mines. He was 8 of 12 from the field – including 3 of 3 from 3-point range – and shot 66.7% from the field. He also was 7 of 8 from the free throw line, and totaled five assists, three steals and one shot block.
Williams scored 22 points during Saturday’s win over UC-Colorado Springs. He shot 10 of 20 from field – a 50.0% shooting percentage – and 2 of 6 from 3-point range. He was credited with two assists, three steals and one block.
Williams leads Mines in scoring with 245 points and is ranked 16th in the RMAC, averaging 14.4 points per game.
The Hardrockers (9-8, 6-5 RMAC) are on the road for next weekend’s RMAC games. Mines returns to action at 7: 30 p.m. Friday at Colorado State-Pueblo and before playing Saturday at New Mexico Highlands, starting at 7 p.m.
Summit League
South Dakota senior guard Ciara Duffy has been named the Summit League player of the week for the period ended Jan. 19. Duffy garners player of the week honors from the league for the fourth time this season and the seventh time in her career.
Duffy, a Rapid City native, paced the Coyotes in last week’s victories over South Dakota State and North Dakota State. She recorded her fifth double-double of the season against South Dakota State with 21 points and 11 rebounds to go with four assists. She added 20 points and eight rebounds at North Dakota State.
She’s tallied eight 20-point games this season. Duffy shot a combined 58.3 percent (14 of 24) from the floor.
South Dakota (17-2, 6-0 Summit) has now held three-straight Summit foes to under 50 points. The Coyotes defeated North Dakota State 80-36 on the road Thursday, followed up by an 83-48 victory over South Dakota State on Sunday.
Duffy is averaging 17 points, six boards and five assists on the season. She ranks 37th in final points and 11th in assists in NCAA Division I.
The Coyotes return to action at 7 p.m. Friday as they host Purdue Fort Wayne inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.