Mines’ Williams named RMAC player of the week; Duffy earns Summit honors

South Dakota Mines guard Allec Williams was named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference men’s basketball offensive player of the week, the league office announced Monday after leading the Hardrockers to wins over Colorado Mines and the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs last weekend.

Williams’ performance against the Orediggers and Mountain Lions played a major role in the Hardrockers defeating two teams ahead of them in the conference standings.

“It was great to see such an outstanding performance from Allec,” Hardrocker men’s basketball head coach Eric Glenn said. “He let the game come to him and he played very well in transition.”

Williams, a senior guard from Albany, Ga., had a season-high 26 points Friday against Colorado Mines. He was 8 of 12 from the field – including 3 of 3 from 3-point range – and shot 66.7% from the field. He also was 7 of 8 from the free throw line, and totaled five assists, three steals and one shot block.

Williams scored 22 points during Saturday’s win over UC-Colorado Springs. He shot 10 of 20 from field – a 50.0% shooting percentage – and 2 of 6 from 3-point range. He was credited with two assists, three steals and one block.