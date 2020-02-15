Mines women blaze to big win over Roadrunners

"It is just so much fun because everybody is playing for each other out there. We're looking to make one more pass, we're hustling and we're going for the rebounds," she said. "We talk a lot about heart. We make it our goal for every quarter to come out and play with more heart than the other team, whether that being going for loose balls, making extra passes or finishing on the O-boards. Our ball movement is a big part of what has helped us being successful. It is so much fun playing with my teammates."

Weiss hit 6-of-11 from beyond the 3-point arc. Weiss and Steffeck both hit two 3-pointers in the third quarter and Weiss added two more early in the fourth. Cooper also had a pair of treys.

"They feed off of each other. When Ryan and Sami get going, they are feeding off each other, but that also means our other guards start feeding off of that too," Jacobson said. "It builds confidence when those are going in."

Weiss said the nice thing about her team is that anybody can hit shots.

"When we get it moving and find somebody open, they will knock it down," she said. "With that kind of momentum, we're looking for each other and looking to find each other on the perimeter and the post inside. That is hard to guard when everybody is making shots."