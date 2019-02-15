The South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team defeated the Chadron State College Lady Eagles, 64-52, Friday night during a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup on the road in Chadron, Nebraska.
It was a tightly contest contest in the early goings, with the 'Rockers gaining a slight three-point edge after the first quarter, 13-10, and then distanced themselves a little in the second period and went into halftime up by 10 markers, 29-19.
Mines led 46-30 going into the fourth.
The 'Rockers were paced by Sami Steffeck with 21 points, including 5-olf-8 3-pointers. Anna Haugen also had an outstanding night with a double-double, with 16 points, 14 rebounds. She also had six steals.
Jori Peters scored 10 points for the Eagles.
Mines, 6-12 in league play and 9-13 overall, are at MSU-Denver tonight, while Chadron State, 3-15, 4-20, hosts Black Hills State.
Chadron State men slip past Hardrockers
The Chadron State College men's basketball team dealt the South Dakota School of Mines a tough Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference loss, stopping the Hardrockers 69-65 Friday night in Chadron, Neb.
The loss dropped the Hardrockers to 8-10 in league play (11-15 overall). Mines went into Friday night's game tied with the Eagles for ninth place, with the top eight teams earning a postseason berth. Both teams have three games remaining.
It looked as if Mines was on its way to a big win, leading 40-28 at halftime. But Chadron state chipped away and used a strong defense down the stretch and clutch free-throw shooting for pull out the win.
The 'Rockers were led by Jack Fiddler off the bench with 17 points, including a 5-of-5 performance from behind the 3-point line. Jake Anastasi with 13 points, four rebounds, one steal and one block. Mitchell Sueker contributed with 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals.
The Eagles were led by Michael Sparks with 18 points.
Mines is at MSU-Denver tonight while Chadron State, 9-9, 11-13, hosts Black Hills State.
MSU-Denver runs past Yellow Jacket men
Metro State-Denver snapped the Black Hills State University men's basketball team's six-game win streak with a 72-51 in Friday night in Denver.
Dez Stoudamire led the Yellow Jackets (13-9, 12-6 RMAC) with 13 points, while Fraser Malcolm tallied 10.
BHSU led by four in the first half before the Roadrunners would take a 34-28 lead into the locker room at halftime.
MSU-Denver, 7-11, 9-13, used a 22-9 early in the second half to pull away. Kendall McIntosh paced the roadrunners with 18 points, while Demetrius Jackson added 15.
The Yellow Jackets return to action tonight at Chadron State College. MSU-Denver hosts South Dakota School of Mines.
BHSU women fall to MSU-Denver
Metro State-Denver earned a season sweep of the Black Hills State University women's basketball team, stopping the Yellow Jackets 62-50 Friday night in Denver.
Julia Seamans led BHSU (13-9, 9-9 RMAC) with 13 points, while Ashlee Beacom and Racquel Wientjes each added nine.
MSU Denver (12-12, 11-7 RMAC) scored the game's first six points and led 36-29 at halftime. The Roadrunners took a 50-40 lead into the fourth.
Jaelynn Smith led the Roadrunners with 17 points and seven assists.
The Yellow Jackets return to action tonight at Chadron State College. MSU-Denver hosts South Dakota School of Mines.
Softball
BHSU split DH at Cactus Classic
The Black Hills State University softball team split the first day of the Cactus Classic Friday in Tucson, Ariz., falling to Simon Fraser 4-0, before shutting out Oklahoma Baptist 2-0 in the nightcap.
In that win over Oklahoma Baptist, Crystal Amaral (1-2) earned the complete game shutout win, allowing just three hits in seven innings of work while striking out five.
BHSU got single runs in the fourth and fifth innings for all of the offense it needed.
Katelyn Odle and Brittany Henricksen each finished the game with two hits.
Against Simon Fraser, the Clan jumped on top in the top of the first inning, leading off the game with back-to-back triples, before a single put SFU up, 2-0. In the top of the sixth, Simon Fraser added two insurance runs.
Kindall Bethke was 2-for-3 for the Jackets. Alex Wiley (1-2) took the complete game loss, allowing four runs in seven innings, while striking out three.
BHSU, 2-4 on the season, wraps up the Cactus Classic today against Texas-Permian Basin at 12:30 p.m., and Saint Martin's at 3 p.m.