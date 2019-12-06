The South Dakota School of Mines women's basketball team won its first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup of the season Friday, defeating the Dixie State Trailblazers, 70-68, in overtime on the road at St. George, Utah.
There were seven lead changes and the score was tied just twice throughout the five periods of play. It was a game of runs, but neither team could gain to much of a lead as the largest lead each team had was just seven points throughout the night.
Mines got a big spark out of senior Molly McCabe, who led the Hardrockers with a career high 18 points while sharp shooter Sami Steffeck added 14 markers, including four from behind the arc. Steffeck, who is chasing the Hardrocker all-time three-pointers made record now needs just eight to own the record.
Mines held a 10-9 edge after the first quarter and went into halftime down, 27-21. The 'Rockers outscored the home team 25-22 in the third quarter, while Dixie knotted the game at 63-all after bettering Mines 22-17 in the fourth frame.
The Hardrockers cashed in for seven points in the OT period to five by the Trailblazers.
On the night, Mines shot 47.5 percent from the field, making good on 28-59 attempts, including a 6-14 performance from downtown and added 8-17 from the free throw line.
Along with her 18 points, McCabe added nine rebounds, two steals and an assist. Anna Haugen, nearly had her fifth double-double of the season with a game high 19 rebounds, eight points and an assist.
The Hardrockers (2-3 overall, 1-1 RMAC) will play No. 18 Westminster College today at 5:30 p.m.
Third quarter dooms Yellow Jackets
A tough third quarter for the Yellow Jackets proved to be too much to overcome as the No. 18 Westminster Griffins defeated the Black Hills State University women's basketball team 69-53.
Although the first quarter saw a back-and-forth battle, the Yellow Jackets pulled away late to take a 18-17 lead into the second quarter. The Griffins battled back in the second to take a 33-31 advantage into the half.
Westminster took over in the third on its way to outscoring BHSU 25-6.
The Yellow Jackets outscored the Griffins 16-12 in the fourth, but the Griffins had already put the game out of reach.
Racquel Wientjes led BHSU with 22 points and five rebounds.
Black Hills State (4-4 overall, 1-2 RMAC) looks to bounce back when it takes on Dixie State today at 5:30 p.m.
Men's Basketball
Griffins edge Black Hills State
Unable to stop an 8-0 run by the Westminster Griffins, the Black Hills State University men's basketball team fell 65-64 in the final minutes of the game in Salt Lake City.
The Yellow Jackets just trailed 29-26 heading into the half despite only shooting 28 percent from the field. BHSU came out for the second half and quickly took the lead in the third minute of play.
Westminster would grind their way back and the teams would remain competitive until the final six minutes of play when the Yellow Jackets went on a 10-0 scoring streak to put its lead at 58-48.
With only two and a half minutes remaining, the Yellow Jackets led 64-57, before Westminster's Bandon Warr caught fire as he hit a short jumper, followed by a pair of 3-pointers.
Joel Scott led the team in points with 18, while Tyler Oliver and Sava Dukic each posted 11.
Oliver led the way in rebounds with 10.
Black Hills State (3-4 overall, 1-1 RMAC) will play at Dixie State tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Mines men fall to No. 16 Trailblazers
The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball team battled Friday night but couldn't get past No. 16 Dixie State as the Trailblazers outlasted the Hardrockers 77-69 during a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference matchup in St. George, Utah.
The home team took an eight-point advantage into halftime at 39-31, which proved to be the distance as each team cashed in for 38 markers over the final 20 minutes.
The 'Rockers were very balanced on offense as all five starters had nine points or better. Mitchell Sueker led the way with 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot. Troy Brady knocked down four three-pointers for 12 points and added five rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Logan Elers finished the game with 11 points, six rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
South Dakota Mines (3-5 overall, 0-2 RMAC) will play at Dixie State tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Coyotes sweep UNLV, move to NIVC quarterfinals
South Dakota used its most efficient offensive match of the season Friday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center to a 3-0 sweep over UNLV in the second round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championships.
The Coyotes, now 29-2 overall, had a season-low eight attack errors while producing 46 kills and a .369 hitting percentage while downing the Lady Rebels 25-22, 25-19, 25-18.
South Dakota, winners of 16 straight home matches, including all 12 this season, will be back inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in the NIVC quarterfinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Juhnke led a balanced South Dakota offensively attack with 16 kills. The freshman moved into seventh on the single season kills chart with 458.