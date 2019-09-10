The South Dakota School of Mines women's golf team finished its first tournament of the 2019-20 season Tuesday after taking 12th place at the Farmers Insurance Samuel Proal Invitational, hosted by CSU-Pueblo at the Pueblo Country Club in Pueblo, Colorado.
The Hardrockers improved their team score by eight strokes from Monday's round (348), posting 340 on Tuesday and closed out the 36-hole two-day tournament with 688 strokes. Dixie State won the event with 613 strokes, Colorado Mesa grabbed second with 614, Regis University secured third at 616 and Colorado Christian finished fourth, tallying 624.
Individually, Faith Kilgore of CCU was the overall winner, carding a 1-under-par 143 while Brandy McClain of Colorado Mesa took runner-up with a 149, edging out Madison Moss of Dixie State, who settled for third with a 150.
The Hardrockers were led by Nicole Schader who posted a two-day score of 168 (85-83) and tied for 44th place while teammate Emily Schimbeno was two strokes back with a 170 (80-90) to share 48th place. Jessalyn Shipp carded a 174 (90-84) and tied for 55th place; Larissa Pawlowski finished in 60th place with a 176 (93-83); and Alexandra Rauert put up a 203 (98-105) for 74th place.
Black Hills State, meanwhile, finished 14th in the tournament with a 729, 153 strokes over par,
Nicole Klungness led the way for the Yellow Jackets, finishing 65th, after shooting 38-over 182 (93-89). Hayley Franke was 66th after carding 40-over 184 (82-102), while Jocelyn Olson was just behind in 67th at 41-over (94-91=185). Abigail James finished in a tie for 68th at 44-over 188 (89-99), and Sarah Galles placed in a tie for 71st with a 46-over 190 (98-92). Klungness, Olson, James, and Galles were all competing in their first career tournaments at BHSU.
Black Hills State will be back in action on Sept. 16-17 at the CSP Golden Bear Classic in St. Paul, Minn.