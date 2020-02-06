Mines women look to keep rolling

While the Hardrockers are on a roll, Jacobson said they know they can't rest on their laurels in the RMAC. It's all about taking it one-game-at-a-time for the final seven games.

"With this team they understand that in the second time around, the effort and heart, they have to really leave it all out there," she said. "That is one of the things I love about them is they have such great chemistry and they play for each other. They want to keep those four seniors playing as long as possible."

First up this weekend for Mines will be New Mexico Highlands (0-15, 1-19). The Cowgirls are led by Jordyn Lewis, averaging 14.6 ppg and Ashley Antone with 12.4 ppg.

CSU Pueblo (4-11, 5-15) is led by JaNaiya Davis at 16.5 ppg. Sydni Williams also averages double-digits, with 10.9 ppg., as well as 8.5 rebounds per game.

Black Hills State currently sits seventh in the conference standings at 9-6 (12-9 overall). Racquel Wientjes leads the team in scoring and rebounding, averaging 17.1 points per conference game and 6.1 rebounds. Wientjes also sits third in the conference with her solid 86% from the charity stripe. Morgan Ham is averaging 15.2 ppg. and is shooting 43% from the field, which is fifth in the conference.

BHSU, Mines men look to keep rolling